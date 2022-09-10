Miss Marple gets fresh lease of life in short stories by 12 contemporary writers

By Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Natalie Haynes, Jean Kwok, Val McDermid, Karen M. McManus, Kate Mosse, Dreda Say Mitchell and Ruth Ware
Fiction/HarperCollins Publishers/Paperback/384 pages/$28.30/Buy here
By Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Natalie Haynes, Jean Kwok, Val McDermid, Karen M. McManus, Kate Mosse, Dreda Say Mitchell and Ruth Ware
Fiction/HarperCollins Publishers/Paperback/384 pages/$28.30/Buy here
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.