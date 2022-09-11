By Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Natalie Haynes, Jean Kwok, Val McDermid, Karen M. McManus, Kate Mosse, Dreda Say Mitchell and Ruth Ware
HarperCollins Publishers/ Paperback/384 pages/$28.30/ Books Kinokuniya
By Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Natalie Haynes, Jean Kwok, Val McDermid, Karen M. McManus, Kate Mosse, Dreda Say Mitchell and Ruth Ware
HarperCollins Publishers/ Paperback/384 pages/$28.30/ Books Kinokuniya
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 11, 2022, with the headline Miss Marple gets fresh lease of life. Subscribe