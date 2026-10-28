Singapore Writers Festival 2026: Catch stars from Amitav Ghosh to Ma Shih-fang to Thuan

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SINGAPORE – The Singapore Writers Festival returns from Nov 13 to 22 with the theme of Hidden In Plain Sight and a focus on crime fiction. This is festival director Yong Shu Hoong’s last year at the helm. The Straits Times speaks to some of the headliners at the festival.

‘I’ve seen his face’: Translator Jim Rion wishes Uketsu’s puzzles were less language-based

American translator Jim Rion will dial in for his session, Jim Rion – Unlocking Uketsu’s Strange Worlds, at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 21. PHOTO: SINGAPORE WRITERS FESTIVAL 2026

American translator Jim Rion is not like other translators. While his colleagues expend hours agonising over the nuances of a phrase, he slaves away at constructing language puzzles that unlock to reveal murder, cults and conspiracy.

The Yamaguchi-based translator is behind the internationalisation of the dark imaginations of Japanese YouTuber Uketsu, the black-cloaked, papier-mache -masked enigma whose surreal YouTube shorts first took off during the Covid-19 pandemic .

Rion’s first contact with Uketsu’s videos was by way of his wife – his favourite is one featuring a talking doll. That first fateful introduction has since become a partnership boasting a 100% strike rate: Strange Pictures (2025), Strange Houses (2025) and Strange Buildings (2026) are all regular fixtures on The Straits Times bestsellers list, proving equally popular among readers in the US, UK and Malaysia.

At the Singapore Writers Festival 2026, Rion, 49, will dial in over Zoom for an hour-long session titled Jim Rion – Unlocking Uketsu’s Strange Worlds at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 21.

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Acclaimed music critic Ma Shih-fang on Taiwan’s campus folk movement, xinyao and Bob Dylan

Acclaimed Taiwanese broadcaster, author and television host Ma Shih-fang is coming to the Singapore Writers Festival to do three events on Nov 14 and 15. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MA SHIH-FANG

Before singer Jonathan Lee became revered as the godfather of Mandopop, he was a young man who flunked his exams and worried about his future.

When he was wide-eyed four-year-old, Taiwanese music critic Ma Shih-fang, now 55, saw the sensitive “Little Lee” up close – staying late at Ma’s childhood home and seeking solace from Ma’s mother.

In the 1970s, when young Taiwanese students were writing their own music, Ma’s mother Cora Tao was known as “the mother of Taiwan campus folk”.

As a broadcaster, she promoted their songs far and wide, but at home, she was their confidante, cooked for them and heard them strum chords on their guitars before their songs became household hits.

Ma, unbeknown to him at the time, was hearing the sound of Mandopop’s future take shape in his living room.

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Author Amitav Ghosh says writers must give voice to marginal communities in works about the climate

Indian-born author Amitav Ghosh will be in conversation with Singapore authors Jemimah Wei and Balli Kaur Jaswal on Nov 15. PHOTO: ARADHANA SETH

The Singapore Writers Festival 2026 is quietly welcoming one of the world’s foremost literary figures . Indian- born author Amitav Ghosh, 70, is set to give a keynote lecture at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 14.

It will be on a subject closely associated with the author since his 2016 book, The Great Derangement: Climate Change And The Unthinkable, argued that writers and artists failed spectacularly in reckoning with the climate crisis.

A Writer’s Reimagining Of Our Planetary Future will require a $35 ticket. He will also be in conversation with Singapore authors Jemimah Wei and Balli Kaur Jaswal on Nov 15, open to all festival pass holders.

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Writer Thuan sees Vietnamese and French as a ‘happy couple’ in her house of literature

Vietnamese novelist Thuan's Elevator In Saigon examines Vietnam's history from 1954 to 2004 using a detective story frame. PHOTO: TILTED AXIS PRESS

Vietnamese and French, languages of two countries with a fraught history, live in Hanoi-born and France-based writer Thuan’s house of literature.

But the 59-year-old – one of the most inventive fictionists writing in the Vietnamese language today – prefers to see the two as a “happy couple” who have much to learn from each other .

Thuan’s 10th novel, her first work to be written in both French and Vietnamese, is proof.

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Silvia Moreno-Garcia on the importance of finding yourself

Silvia Moreno-Garcia will give a keynote on Nov 21 titled Writing Between The Real And Unreal, focusing on AI and authenticity. PHOTO: MARTIN DEE

For someone who has never been to Singapore, Silvia Moreno-Garcia has a clear first impression. “I know that it’s a multicultural society,” she says on a video call from Vancouver, where she lives. The photos she has seen of Singapore look “sci-fi, almost”. She also knows the works of local writers Ng Yi-Sheng and Neon Yang.

The Mexican-Canadian novelist and speculative fiction editor is the author of Mexican Gothic, which won the 2021 Locus and British Fantasy awards for best horror novel, and co-editor of the 2016 World Fantasy Award-winning anthology She Walks In Shadows. She also runs Innsmouth Free Press, an imprint for “weird” fiction.

On Nov 21, she will give a keynote at the Singapore Writers Festival titled Writing Between The Real And Unreal. It will explore artificial intelligence and authenticity in the age of easy fabrication.

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