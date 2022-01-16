May the charm of strata-titled malls live on

Scrape beneath the sun-bleached facades of Singapore's old strata malls and you might uncover a trove of stories. In these malls, time seems to move at a slower pace, and some shops retain vestiges of a simpler era.

I was in Holland Road Shopping Centre the other day when I came across a shop with a curious name: Kenneth Fish Stamps.

It does not sell fish stamps, but takes its name from the late Kenneth Fish, who used to own it.

"I started working for Mr Fish when I was only 17. He taught me many things," says present owner Elsie Yap, 77, who was first employed as a shop assistant on a monthly wage of $60 when the shop was in High Street. It opened in Holland Village in the 1970s. Back then, all its customers were stamp collectors.

Today, the store sells postage stamps and postcards, and also offers photocopying and faxing services. There are still old stamps for sale - Madam Yap shows me some 1920s Straits Settlements ones labelled in Mr Fish's hand.

When Mr Fish died, he left his store to Madam Yap. Kenneth Fish Stamps now shares its third-floor space and the cost of rent with Team 2 Photo Studio.

Madam Yap does not break even, but intends to keep the shop going. "I just love to come here. What would I do at home? I'm so rooted here, and most of my customers are like friends, they talk to me."

"It's like family," she says, helping a long-time customer stick a stamp and par avion sticker onto a postcard.

The customer, who is also an old friend, composes a message on the card as we speak.

Holland Road Shopping Centre, built in 1972, has seen tenants - like EMF Bookstore - come and go. In the past decade, more nail bars have sprung up, but there are still a few old-timers left, such as home decor shop Lim's and Thambi Magazine Store.

Upstairs, 96-year-old tailor Ang Kum Siong of Wellie Batik Fashions still works away at his sewing machine.

Then there is Jenny & Me Dressmaking, a humble, easy-to-miss store that opened more than 10 years ago. Seamstress Jenny Lim, 66, greets me with a "hello" that unspools into a half-hour chat about her shop and her love of more unusual outfits.

Some shops have chafed under the rental costs.

Wellie Batik's Eric Ang, 52, who runs the business with his father, tells me they have just moved to another unit on the same floor because the landlord had increased the rent.

Last year, Wonderific Comics shuttered its physical outlet and is now an online-only store.

A fortnight ago, BG Monsters Cafe, a board games cafe, sprang up in its place. It is run by married couple Kayden Lee, 29, and Adelene Lee, 30, who hope to attract students from nearby schools.

Strata-titled malls, unlike their glossier Reit-managed counterparts, consist of units owned by different landlords who in turn lease them out.

These generally older malls have faced stiff competition from Reit (real estate investment trust) malls and online stores, says Professor Sing Tien Foo, director of the National University of Singapore's Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies.

Strata malls have less flexibility in adjusting their tenant mix, he says, and tend to attract shops around a similar theme - electronics in Sim Lim Square, books at Bras Basah Complex and sporting goods at Queensway Shopping Centre, for instance.

He adds that while Covid-19 has had an impact on both kinds of malls, Reit malls are more resilient.

"It is harder for strata malls' operators to organise a common online platform to tap business online," he says.

Some strata malls in good locations may be redeveloped en bloc, Prof Sing adds, with a nod to malls such as Tanglin Shopping Centre.

I'll admit that some old strata malls I've visited are downright creepy - with empty units, dim corridors and listless tenants - and long due for a facelift.

But on an island of swanky malls filled with predictable chain stores such as Starbucks and Uniqlo, I am drawn to the old-world charm of places like Shashlik, a Russian-Hainanese restaurant at Far East Shopping Centre where waiters wheel trolleys up to the diners.

There is something distinctive about the smell of old malls - the aroma of Thai food and mookata outlets at Golden Mile Complex or Burmese mohinga noodles in Peninsula Plaza.

Then there are those with interesting personalities, like the Rida Video Centre rental store in Coronation Plaza, whose owner takes time to chat with customers; or offbeat ones like Ghostbuster at Katong Shopping Centre, known for its exorcism services and destiny and fengshui consultations.

AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE

At Beauty World Centre, the atrium is awash in aquamarine as light spills in from the skylight.

I look for Ban Sing Siang Medicine Hall, which sold traditional medicines, only to learn that it closed more than a year ago and has been replaced by a tuition centre - one of many in the building.

Many long-time tenants of the 39-year-old strata mall in Bukit Timah have left the building.

Others face an uncertain future. At Beauty World Book Centre, a tentative proclamation ("Maybe closing down sale") has been scribbled in parentheses on the shelves.

Owner Chan Kum Pohl, 73, says the fate of his second-hand bookshop hinges on whether the landlord will hike the rent - now about $1,400 a month - after the lease expires next year.

When I visited a fortnight ago, some books were going at a discount - $2 for romance novels and 50 cents a piece for "sexy Mills & Boon" paperbacks. On a nearby shelf is the apologetic scribble - "(Sorry, less variety of books)".

Mr Chan, whose store used to be a lot bigger, says business has fallen by more than 50 per cent since the "good days" of the 1990s. These days, he faces more competition from e-books and libraries.

His books - ranging from Enid Blyton titles to Mark Haddon to self-help - seem like the sort you might just as easily find in the neighbourhood library.

What is harder to match, however, is the personal touch. Mr Chan has known some of his customers for decades.

And others, for a bit less time.

A schoolgirl prances in.

"Uncle, returning books," she says in Mandarin, dropping off comic books on the counter.

There is another "bookstore" in Beauty World Centre, but it has been years since it last sold a book. Grassland Book Store, run by Mr Chew Ching Suaa, 74, along with his brothers and nephew, is now a stationery shop.

Formerly located in the carpark outside Beauty World mall, it used to be known for its sale of banned books.

These days, pens, binders and tape are what pay the bills.

Over at Lean Seng Lee Trading, an embroidery-turned-food store, I buy a bag of White Rabbit candy from an elderly woman in a pink cardigan. As I do so, two schoolkids walk past the shop, chatting in Korean, and I wonder what she thinks of how the mall has changed.

I attempt to start a conversation with her, but she shakes her head. "Gwa buay heow (I don't know)," she says in Hokkien.

At the end of my excursion, I head to the open-air foodcourt on the roof of Beauty World Centre.

While I drink a cup of iced tea, gazing into the distance, I am filled with renewed appreciation for mom-and-pop shops.

They are the heart and soul of malls. They are run by people who have ownership over what they do and are not just cogs in a well-greased capitalistic machine. These stores have character, and they have charm. May they live on.