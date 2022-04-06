Masks with artist Ai Weiwei's prints at Singapore exhibition

A big star of the art world, Ai Weiwei will make a small mark in a tiny gallery here.

The renowned, sometimes controversial, Chinese artist has three face masks with prints of his work on them for sale at a 330 sq ft art gallery called Mr Lim's Shop Of Visual Treasures, which is not even a year old.

The masks, as well as a selection of works by Singaporean artists, are part of an exhibition called Fools.

Opened on April 1, April Fools' Day, the show was curated by gallery owner Lim Chiao Woon, 51. His main objective for the show is to increase the awareness of Singapore artists.

To do this, he asked Ai, a personal friend, to lend his name to the show. The artist agreed and supplied three face masks from a 2020 series. The only condition was that any sales proceeds would have to go to the rights group Amnesty International.

The two met in 2011 in China after Mr Lim introduced himself via Twitter.

A haircut from the 64-year-old artist - who cuts people's hair as a hobby - sealed their friendship when they met again in 2014.

Mr Lim was formerly a regional creative director in charge of advertising and branding for a multinational company. But he left the corporate world after being diagnosed with cancer in January last year.

Having always been passionate about art, he decided to open a gallery in July that same year.

Given his background in advertising, a publicity coup involving the likes of Ai is something one might expect from Mr Lim.

What is not, though, are the other works on display. For Fools, he looked for Singapore artists not familiar to him, but who were recommended by his artist friends and contacts.

Mr Lim's Shop Of Visual Treasures is tiny, but the works on show are also small, including one that is a re-purposed pocket watch.

Several of the 14 artists on show are in their early 20s, and the exhibition has the feel of a graduation show. Finely air-brushed work by JiHyun Kim, 23, is mounted on foam board. Unframed Macbook camera photos by brothers Lim Zeharn and Lim Zeherng, both 23, are pinned to the wall.

While gallery owner Lim may have enlisted the help of Ai, he hopes these home-grown artists become famous one day too.

He says: "We should have our own stars - folks who pack museums, break auction records and inspire millions with heartbreakingly beautiful made-in-Singapore creations."