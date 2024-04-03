Marilyn Monroe, Zhang Ziyi and Fann Wong part of ArtScience Museum’s exhibition on screen goddesses

SINGAPORE – Faced with the pressure of being part of the James Bond film franchise, French actress Lea Seydoux, who plays Dr Madeleine Swann in Spectre (2015), quizzed in a video interview: “Will I be good enough?”

Her apprehension is one of the many self-critical voices that begins the ArtScience Museum’s latest exhibition, Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful, which opens on April 6.

From this, the show from Melbourne’s ACMI – formerly Australian Centre for the Moving Image – quickly moves on to strike a more defiant tone, featuring 196 iconic costumes, sketches and behind-the-scenes material. It explores thematically screen “goddesses” in the last 120 years of film history and offers doses of Hollywood glamour, such as Marilyn Monroe’s racy, million-dollar cocktail dress in Some Like It Hot (1959).

Singaporean curators have supplemented the original exhibition with sections on Asian stars, one of the most substantial highlighting actresses Saloma, Maria Menado and K. Fatimah who shot to fame during the golden age of Singapore Malay cinema from the 1940s to 1970s.

A small sanctum is devoted to Fann Wong, the first Singaporean actress to break into Hollywood. She has loaned some of her set passes from action comedy Shanghai Knights (2003), which co-starred Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson.