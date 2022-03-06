Love, loss and grief in a pandemic

People may assume Sequoia Nagamatsu wrote his debut novel, How High We Go In The Dark, about a plague unleashed in the Arctic due to global warming, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in fact, the Japanese-American author, 40, began it more than a decade ago after the death of the grandfather who raised him.

Due to family complications, he was not present when his grandfather died of lung cancer. He found out only months later through a phone call from relatives.

"There was a lack of closure on my part and a lot of guilt," he recalls over Zoom from Minnesota in the United States, where he lives with his wife.

In his grief, he decided to travel to Japan, from where his great-grandmother had emigrated to Hawaii for an arranged marriage.

In Japan, where he lived for two years, he became fascinated with the rituals developed to mourn the dead in a country with a rapidly ageing population, where land is too scarce to build new cemeteries.

In 2014, he read news articles about scientists discovering an ancient virus that was frozen in the Arctic, but became infectious again after it thawed.

"I'm sure they had good intentions of studying it so we might have a better understanding of viruses today, and that's wonderful," he says. "But my knee-jerk reaction was - have they never seen a horror movie?"

Nagamatsu, whose birth name is Jeremy and who gained his name Sequoia - after a genus of tall, ancient trees - while protesting as an environmental activist in his 20s, decided to entangle his funerary research with climate change concerns.

How High We Go In The Dark begins with a bereaved scientist replacing his daughter at a remote Siberian research facility. Before she went missing, his daughter had discovered the frozen 30,000-year-old body of a girl, in which lurks an unidentified virus that will soon devastate the world.

What follows is a series of interconnected stories about people living and grieving in a pandemic. The remains of loved ones are interred in funerary skyscrapers or stored in "elegy hotels" while the crematoriums struggle to keep up.

In one story, terminally ill children are sent to the City of Laughter, a theme park where they are euthanised mid-roller-coaster ride. In another, the dead are liquefied and transformed into sculptures to melt into the sea.

Nagamatsu and his publishers hesitated to bring out the book when Covid-19 struck, but decided to go ahead earlier this year.

It came out amid a raft of other pandemic novels, such as Hanya Yanagihara's To Paradise and Anthony Doerr's Cloud Cuckoo Land, as well as the HBO adaptation of Emily St John Mandel's post-apocalyptic novel Station Eleven (2014).

"Because of the pandemic, a lot of people haven't been able to grieve for their loved ones," says Nagamatsu. "They haven't been able to go into hospitals or hold their loved ones' hands. We're probably already having to reimagine ways of saying goodbye, whether that's via an iPad, Facebook Live, Instagram or some other digital means."

Two years ago, his grandmother died of old age. Last year, he lost his father, from whom he was estranged, to cancer.

In the novel, an elegy hotel worker is too late to say goodbye to his dying mother.

Nagamatsu says: "Revising that chapter allowed me to make a decision that my character couldn't, to make a phone call to my father and have several conversations with him before he died."

The novel has helped him process his losses, he says. "I'm not sure how different readers will come to this novel, but I'm hoping that there is some kind of solace there for at least some of them."

