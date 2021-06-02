Louvre museum gets first female leader in 228 years

PARIS • France has appointed Ms Laurence des Cars, known for promoting social issues through art, as the new head of the Louvre.

It is the first time a woman will be in charge of the world's biggest museum, more than two centuries after it first opened.

Ms des Cars currently runs the Musee d'Orsay, the Paris landmark museum dedicated to 19th-century art. Her legacy there includes boosting the number of young visitors to the museum, and giving both art and guests more physical space.

In her four years there, the 54-year-old art historian has taken a stance on controversial topics through her work, including some related to race.

Last Wednesday, she told France Inter radio she wanted the Louvre to become "an echo chamber of society".

Ms des Cars is in favour of the restitution of works looted by Nazis. "A great museum must face history, including by looking back at the history of our own institutions," she said in an April interview.

She was instrumental in the French government's decision for the Orsay to return a Gustav Klimt painting, Roses, to the heirs of former owner Nora Stiasny. The Nazis had stolen it in Vienna in 1938.

Under her leadership, the Orsay's 2019 exhibition, Black Models: From Gericault To Matisse, explored racial and social issues through representation of black figures in visual arts.

"It was a sensitive topic for which I brought together the best historians," she said.

"When I first announced it, I could feel fear around the table. But, in the end, there wasn't an ounce of controversy."

A museum's shows should reflect "the big issues in society, and thus attract new generations" of visitors "of all ages and from all social-cultural backgrounds", said Ms des Cars, who hails from a family of writers and journalists.

In September, she will succeed current Louvre chief Jean-Luc Martinez, who has been credited with making the museum more accessible and less elitist. He was rewarded by a record annual visitor number of over 10 million in 2019 before Covid-19 restrictions badly dented visitor figures, with the museum closed for several months.

The Louvre, best known as the home of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, is the world's largest art museum.

It opened in 1793 after the French Revolution with just over 500 paintings. It now owns hundreds of thousands of pieces of art, with less than 10 per cent of the total on permanent display.

In March, due to the pandemic, the Louvre put nearly half a million items from its collection online for the public to view free of charge.

The move was part of a major revamp of its online presence and came after a huge increase in visits to its website, louvre.fr.

Also in March, the museum announced it would step up efforts to restore items looted from Jewish families by the Nazi regime.

It is verifying all 13,943 items acquired between 1933 and 1945, and hopes to finish within five years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE