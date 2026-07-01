Los Angeles AI museum brings sights, sounds and smells of the rainforest to visitors

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Visitors at Dataland, described as the world’s first Museum of AI Arts, on June 20 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – The squawks of macaws, the smell of wet earth after rain and a swirl of colours will transport visitors from a Los Angeles museum to the heart of the Amazon rainforest – or rather, an AI version of it.

Data collected from those visitors – their movements, their heartbeats and even the temperature of their skin – will feed the computer that is creating the immersive display. This is done by using a network of sensors, including those on the wrists of ticket-holders.

Machine Dreams: Rainforest, which opened to the public on June 20, is the inaugural exhibition at Dataland, a new museum in the heart of America’s second-biggest city that is the brainchild of Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkilic, whose 10 million lines of code power the animations – using 1.5 billion pixels.

Anadol said he was inspired by a visit to the Brazilian Amazon, a place he thinks everyone should experience.

“But I do not believe we should all go to the rainforest,” he said. “The question was: Can the rainforest come to us? Can we still connect, feel special, respect and love nature, learn about it?”

Wall-mounted sensors will track visitors’ movements, and guests will wear a medical-grade, watch-like device to monitor their emotions and heart rate for interacting with the model. They will also carry a portable scent diffuser throughout the experience.

Using billions of images and data points, the model will create a constantly evolving experience.

It is as if the system were “dreaming”, Erkilic explained.

“It’s moving all the time because it’s gathering data. As soon as it builds one structure, it also affects the overall storytelling,” he said.

Wall-mounted sensors in the exhibition track visitors’ movements, and guests wear a watch-like device to monitor their emotions and heart rate. PHOTO: AFP

“It’s coming from a more poetic place instead of a scientific place. The machine itself is trying to recreate the reality based on the data points. It’s like bringing all the little bits and dots and trying to build the reality itself.”

At the end of the experience, visitors can sample chocolates with flavours generated by the model, or print T-shirts and paintings resulting from their interaction.

These are intended to serve as tangible souvenirs of the ephemeral dream in Dataland.

“The system forgets you. That is the beauty of it,” says Anadol. AFP