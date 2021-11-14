Local writers clinch screen deals for their books

Two months after she sold her third novel, Singaporean author Kirstin Chen locked down a screen option for the book.

The San Francisco-based writer was stunned by the swift interest in her novel, Counterfeit - about a strait-laced Chinese-American lawyer who becomes embroiled in her old college roommate's scheme to import fake luxury handbags.

The book, which was sold to international publisher William Morrow, will be adapted for television by Sony Pictures Television's TriStar.

Chen, 40, is among a slew of Singaporean authors who have scored screen deals for their books of late.

Clarissa Goenawan's debut novel Rainbirds (2018) is set to be adapted as a feature film by director Anshul Chauhan of independent Tokyo production house Kowatanda Films.

Rights for Balli Kaur Jaswal's novel, The Unlikely Adventures Of The Shergill Sisters (2019), have been sold to Canadian production company Muse Entertainment.

They join projects that were announced earlier, including Ovidia Yu's historical murder mysteries, which were optioned for television by Poisson Rouge Pictures; and 108 Media's adaptations of Sonny Liew's graphic novel The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (2015), Neil Humphreys' crime thriller Marina Bay Sins (2015) and Moonrise, Sunset (1996) by the late literary pioneer Gopal Baratham. (108 Media is handling all three adaptations)

Los Angeles-based author Sandi Tan is in talks to adapt her new novel Lurkers as a television series, though she has yet to reveal with whom.

This year, Mediacorp has also adapted home-grown novels such as Adrian Tan's 1988 bestseller The Teenage Textbook and Walter Woon's The Devil's Circle (2005), which appeared as the 15-episode series This Land Is Mine.

Chen, an executive producer for Counterfeit, credits the "Crazy Rich Asians" effect - the successful 2018 Hollywood adaptation of Singapore-born American Kevin Kwan's frothy Singapore-set novel - for the interest in books like hers.

"I'm so thankful Crazy Rich Asians, and other movies and TV shows like it, have paved the way for more Asian stories in Hollywood," says the author of the Singapore Literature Prize-shortlisted novel Bury What We Cannot Take (2018).

Goenawan, 33, is excited to see how Rainbirds - about a graduate student who investigates the murder of his sister in small-town Japan - translates onto the screen.

She adds that she is especially keen to see how the character of Seven Stars, a precocious schoolgirl, is depicted. "I'm looking forward to seeing which actress they're going to cast and her interpretation of the character."

Jaswal, 38, says Muse will be working with American television network Fox to develop her novel - about three bickering sisters who go on a road trip through India at the behest of their late mother - as a serialised drama. Production is expected to start next year.

"From what I've seen, the script has a lot of avenues for character development and sub-plots that extend beyond the original novel, so it would be great if the show had a lifespan of a couple of seasons," says Jaswal, who is involved as a consultant.

Her saucy bestseller, Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows (2017), was earlier picked up for a screen adaptation by English film-maker Ridley Scott's production company, Scott Free Productions, and British production company Film4.

Jaswal says the last she heard from that project, Irish playwright Ursula Rani Sarma, who adapted Khaled Hosseini's novel A Thousand Splendid Suns (2007) for the stage, had turned in a new screenplay draft and a director was being shortlisted.

It has all been a pleasant surprise, she says. "I didn't go into writing novels thinking that they would be adapted for the screen.

"It's also great to see that television programming has diversified to the point where there's not even a question of whether there will be South Asian actors for certain roles, or if the Shergill sisters and Punjabi widows would be considered too niche for Hollywood.

"Audiences have always had an appetite for nuance and it's great to see mainstream media catching up with this need."