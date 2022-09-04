Light on their feet

From ballet to breakdancing, professional dancers, also affectionately known as hoofers, are hitting the stage to kick off a new season of shows.

Etienne Ferrere and Satoru Agetsuma of the Singapore Ballet company will perform in at least three ballet shows from now to the end of the year. Mitch Leow, a veteran of London's West End, has returned to Singapore and will perform in a new staging of The LKY Musical, where he will also be dance captain.