Fully Booked:A look at what, howand why we read
Learning, living in bookshops
They are familiar places that become part of our own story, every visit a page, every new one wandered into a chapter
"Hello sir," he says to the younger man, wearing the smile of a practised salesman. Tall and courteous, there is something old world about him. At 71, his hair is a fast-receding wave of silver and he sits by the door of a forest of words.
He is the tale teller and the story seller. He is the bookshop man.
