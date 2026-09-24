Late-night DJ sets from UK’s Dialled In, comic Biswa Kalyan Rath headline Kalaa Utsavam festival

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SINGAPORE – DJ sets that run into the wee hours and six home-grown shows are part of 13 productions in Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts. The annual showcase of the best of Indian culture organised by the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay returns for its 25th edition from Nov 20 to 29. Early-bird tickets go on sale from Sept 24.

South Asian creative platform Dialled In, which is based in Britain, will debut in Singapore, taking over the Annexe Studio for an evening of electronic and bass that will go on till 3am. Among the DJs on deck are Bangladeshi electronic collective Bhai Bhai Soundsystem, Delhi-based Lush Lata and celebrated music producer and DJ Parimal Shais.

Esplanade producer David Pandarakannu says the programme is targeted at young audiences drawn to electronic music and who might otherwise not set foot in the Esplanade for arts programmes.

He says 2025’s Rabbit And Friendz show, which brought together musicians from across South and South-east Asia, was a hit. “It was a sold-out show and it was not Culture Pass-eligible. It’s a clear indication that sales were actually driven by a younger audience. We witnessed a younger audience coming to the Esplanade for the first time.

“So the DJ night is something that we are exploring this year because we are quite confident that last year, something similar worked for the younger audience that we want to engage.”

A Very Mahogany Wedding is one of the shows commissioned by the Esplanade for Kalaa Utsavam. PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY

The festival is also showcasing home-grown talent in six shows that include HuM Theatre’s restaging of the comedy Rafta, Rafta; a new show from comedian Rishi Budhrani and entertainer KP Sandhu; and a staged reading by the writers behind the digital literary space Mahogany Journal.

Mahogany Journal, co-founded by Singapore Literature Prize winner Prasanthi Ram and Jaryl George Solomon, performed free spoken-word sessions at the Esplanade in 2025. Because they have a strong following and produced quality work, the programming team decided to commission A Very Mahogany Wedding.

Pandarakannu points to Bharathaa Arts as another example of a Singapore group that has grown at the Esplanade with small ticketed shows and is now staging a dance work, Today We Are Born Anew, for the bigger festival.

He adds: “Whichever dance or theatre or music group that we work with, before we introduce them to the festival platform, we work with them for the Raga series to assess their strengths. Because in the festival, you compete against the overseas artists, so we want to showcase local acts that are of a certain calibre and quality.”

Today We Are Born Anew by Bharathaa Arts will be one of the programmes for Kalaa Utsavam. PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY

As the arts centre also has international connections, there is hope that some of the Esplanade commissions might travel at some point. Budhrani and Sandhu’s comedic two-hander, Bedok To Bollywood, is inspired by the Singaporean entertainers’ dream of making it big in Bollywood. Pandarakannu says the sleekly packaged show might spark interest from other producers.

The festival is also traditionally the platform for Indian entertainment heavyweights and 2026 is no exception. Crowd-pleasing headliners include comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, who brings his latest stand-up comedy show, Inventions; celebrated Bollywood composer duo Sachin-Jigar, who will perform their greatest hits; and acclaimed Malayalam indie artist Job Kurian.

Dance fans wi ll w ant to catch Songs Of The Bulbul by British dancer Aakash Odedra. Inspired by a Sufi story and grounded in kathak dance, this work won a Best Show award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.

Wherever the artists hail from, the festival’s aim is to highlight the vibrancy of Indian arts and culture.

Pandarakannu says: “We showcase the best of Indian arts today, presenting artists’ works and ideas that reflect the richness, diversity and relevance of Indian culture today.”

Book It/Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts