SINGAPORE – On the apparent mania her plushie flower market inspired at IMBA Theatre in the past week, New York-based Australian artist Cj Hendry gives her verdict: “We’ve been fortunate to do these markets around the world, and the response in Singapore has been the most extraordinary.”

Her Flower Market installation opened on June 10 and was extended till June 15 from the planned closing date of June 14. It attracted a whopping 60,000 people to the relatively new exhibition space at Gardens by the Bay over the six days.

The publicity was not always favourable. Clips making the rounds online show people grabbing the collectibles by the handful, rarely politely and sometimes uncivilly.

Hendry’s team, though, has gamely leaned into the fray, posting compilations of bored men forced to accompany their partners.

Another video asked visitors if they knew who Hendry was, a question frequently met with a blank stare and shake of the head.

In Singapore to promote her show, the ever candid Henry, not averse to the pointed expletive to emphasise her point, fielded questions from the media on June 19. She said: “Some Singaporeans just have a lot to say, you know, and that’s a good thing, sometimes. Mostly, they have come in droves and they have supported me. What I’ve always wanted is for there to be no barriers for people to experience art.”

Making the market free to enter was her way of broadening her appeal beyond those who could afford to pay hundreds and thousands of dollars for works. A self-described “human printer”, she made her name with hyper-realistic drawings of luxury objects. In 2014, she presented a drawing she made of a crumpled $100 note plastered with Kanye West’s face to the rapper backstage in Brisbane – and he acquired the work for his personal collection.

Australian contemporary artist Cj Hendry at the press conference for JuJu World. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Hendry clearly has a knack for self-promotion, but draws a line in the sand, saying: “The hype comes with the territory, but we don’t go out and chase that. It’s irrelevant to the concept and the idea. If I wanted to do that, I’d just go be on OnlyFans.”

Asked if her Flower Market was a meta-commentary on consumerism or artistic value, she is nonplussed: “I think people are just getting too deep. As I get more commercial, people are going to think a million ways from Sunday. We can’t control every outcome and I don’t like the idea of putting constraints on an exhibition. I like the idea of there being almost no rules.”

Hendry’s Flower Market attracted 60,000 visitors to IMBA Theatre over six days. BH PHOTO: KARTINI SAPARUDIN

Singapore’s Flower Market is Hendry’s latest pop-up after similar installations in New York, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Sydney – each provoking similar frenzy. The flower plushies in Singapore have attracted everyone from a man talking his way in after closing time to gather a bouquet for his imminent proposal to entrepreneurial florists mixing the plushies with real flowers for their next product.

Hendry arrived on the idea because of an utter lack of green fingers. She quips: “I’ve got real kids at home. I’m already trying to keep them alive.”

From June 20, the exuberant artist is opening her second consecutive experience at IMBA Theatre, a first immersive show built around her AI-designed bunny character called JuJu.

The soft toy rabbits that come stylishly emblazoned with a flower eye patch have been turned into countless inflatables that are Hendry’s unique twist on playground ball pits.

JuJu World, also by the Australian contemporary artist, opens on June 20. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

For Singapore, she has chosen sunny yellow, continuing the multicoloured iterations she created for other places. This will also be a test of the momentum she has gathered in the past week. Flower Market was free, but JuJu World will require a modest entry fee of $15 for those above 12 years old, and $10 for those aged three to 12. It remains free for children below three.

Everything on sale is uniquely created for the Singapore edition and will not be available elsewhere.

Hendry launched JuJu in 2025 and named it after the way her children pronounced her mother Judy’s name. With JuJu, she says, she was definitely trying to make a point.

“The phenomenon of Labubu, in my opinion, has been and has gone. It got so commercial with so much commercial intent and that was great for that moment, but there’s no substance and nothing to fall back on,” she says.

“I wanted to create something that feels less grabby. There’s storytelling. We‘re planning to design more toys called JuJu and Friends.”

JuJu World plushies in different colours. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Hendry is open about having used artificial intelligence to design JuJu, with the final rabbit the end result of 30 to 40 iterations. Again, the savvy operator pays no mind to those upset about this.

It is in-person experiences that she wants to create and the sense of the surreal she is ultimately after, she says. “As an artist, my job is to make you excited, angry, make you stop, or make you think. I’m not out here to please everyone. I’m not out here to make everyone my friend. If I wanted to do that, I’d go sell ice cream or pizza.”

The JuJu World experience in Singapore will feature a sunny yellow theme. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Both Flower Market and JuJu World were settled upon after just a one-hour meeting between her and IMBA Theatre in March, a speed telling of the maverick way she works.

“I almost look at my art practice like a start-up,” she says. “Because of that we’re manipulating ideas and changing directions all the time. If you’re saying ‘in three to five years’, I’m like ‘Girl, who knows?’.

“But I hope to continue doing art, but in a much bigger capacity and to be able to help more people. JuJu has been around for only six months. It’s still far more interesting to keep playing around the concept.”

Book It/ juju world

Where: IMBA Theatre, Gardens by the Bay, 01-23, 18 Marina Gardens Drive.

When: June 20 to July 18, Mondays to Thursdays, 10am to 7pm; Fridays to Sundays, 10am to 8pm

Admission: $15 for those aged 13 and above, $10 for children aged three to 12, free for children below three

Info: https://imbaglobal.com/whats-on/cj-hendry-juju-world-singapore