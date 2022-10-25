Kenneth Kwok to become Singapore Symphony Group CEO

SINGAPORE – Mr Kenneth Kwok will be taking over as chief executive officer of the Singapore Symphony Group (SSG) with effect from Jan 1, the SSG said in a statement on Tuesday.

Current chief executive officer Chng Hak-Peng is stepping down on Dec 31 to spend time with family before returning to the private sector.

The 49-year-old first joined the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) as a volunteer in 2008, working pro bono on strategy and organisational change with the company’s management, before joining the board in 2011.

He became the CEO in October 2015.

He said: “It has been an honour to be of service to the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Choruses, the Singapore National Youth Orchestra, and the arts professionals of the group. It has been a joy to bring together such a diverse set of passionate people and stakeholders to clarify and work towards a common dream of a Singapore filled with the beauty of music and the spirit of music-making.”

Mr Goh Yew Lin, chair of SSG, thanked Mr Chng for his service and said: “The growth and success of the organisation over the last seven years is a testament to Hak-Peng’s leadership. During his tenure as CEO, he initiated and executed several strategic and organisational changes, steered the SSG through the Covid-19 pandemic, and continued the trajectory of artistic excellence that has won the orchestra significant international acclaim.”

Mr Kwok, 47, is currently senior director of service quality and community engagement of the Municipal Services Office at the Ministry of National Development, but he is a familiar face in the arts community.

He was a literature and drama teacher and has sat on the boards and advisory councils of various arts institutions, including the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music and the Arts House Limited. He was also assistant chief executive of the National Arts Council.

Mr Kwok said: “Having dedicated a large part of my personal and professional life to the arts, I feel very privileged to now be entrusted with the responsibility of leading one of our national cultural institutions.”