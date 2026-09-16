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Keep politics out of art? Amid China row, Gwangju Biennale shows how the two can coexist

The 16th Gwangju Biennale kicked off in September amid a controversy after China pulled out at the last minute over the Taiwan pavilion.

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA – There is that common refrain, “Keep politics out of sport”, with the latest brouhaha incited by actress Sydney Sweeney's naked ad for sports trading app Novig attracting blowback for setting back women’s representation.

Art lovers – and no small number of administrators – might have reached for the same frustrated plea recently . At the recently opened Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, curated by a team helmed by Singapore artist Ho Tzu Nyen, some of that impatience was coiled like a spring on all sides.

The opening press conference was delayed after a train ferrying some 70 South Korean media from Seoul to Gwangju arrived past schedule. After a 50-minute presentation on the art, a South Korean journalist sprang to his feet to address China’s withdrawal from the contemporary art exhibition just two days before.

In a passionate spiel, he did his utmost to relate the political fallout to the biennale’s theme of You Must Change Your Life. Dissatisfied with the response, another South Korean journalist picked up on the thread. The press conference petered out in an angry off-microphone exchange that the translator simply gave up translating.

A visibly beleaguered Gwangju Biennale Foundation president Youn Bummo appealed to journalists: “We need your help to not escalate this into a bilateral issue”, but also described the national pavilion system as “rather overbearing for us”.

The pavilion project at Gwangju only became a fixture from 2018, when three art institutions from Paris, Helsinki and Manila presented institutional pavilions.

In 2026, these satellite exhibitions have increased to almost 30 participants, over half of which are national pavilions. Among them, Malta and Brazil are making their debuts, adding to a global composition that already includes countries ranging from Uruguay and Canada to Luxembourg and the Philippines. Here, they will not have to jostle with some 100 national pavilions hawking spectacle, as is the case at the Venice Biennale.

In contrast to Venice, there were no street protests against Israel and no boycott of the Russian pavilion, for the simple fact that they were not here. The Taiwan-China issue manifested more in the media and in governmental bilateral channels than on the quiet streets of Gwangju, where artgoers seemed ready to move on.

The Gwangju Biennale Foundation’s headache started in mid-August when it got into a public tussle with Taiwan participants over the naming of their pavilion, and suddenly the art world’s attention turned to the South Korean city about a four -hour drive from Seoul.

As Asia’s oldest biennale, it is one of two major art biennales in the world with a main exhibition accompanied by national pavilions – the other being the mother of all biennales, Venice, tellingly billed “the Olympics of art”.

Apparently, due to an administrative confusion – an explanation the foundation still maintains – Taiwan could only present its pavilion under the institutional name of the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts. Pressure and allegations of censorship built up to the inevitable U-turn. China subsequently withdrew, bringing with it cancellations of diplomatic trips and official censures.

The opening press conference on Sept 4 was attended by a record contingent of over 100 journalists. PHOTO: JANG

Scrap national pavilions?

There is good reason that biennales around the world are reluctant to adopt national pavilions.

Gwangju biennale artistic director and Singapore artist Ho, who curated the main exhibition, says artistic discourse has for a long time understood nations as historical constructions but that they remain emotionally potent. “They can become flashpoints where political disputes overshadow the art they are meant to present,” he says.

He does not mince his words.

“Addressing and working through these contradictions requires institutional capacity and a certain diplomatic finesse, which this incident revealed to be lacking,” he adds, though he praises the foundation’s relenting on Taiwan’s naming as “a beginning towards greater transparency and deeper reflection”.

“I hope – and expect – the Foundation will revise its processes accordingly.”

Singapore artist Ho Tzu Nyen was the artistic director of the main exhibition of the Gwangju Biennale. PHOTO: JANG

Cast the net wider, and the rest of the national pavilions at Gwangju show how politics can be integrated successfully into art. Overwhelmingly, they chose not to tout patriotism instead using it as an entry point for building connections between their nation and the host country.

Italy themed its pavilion The Look Is A Li(k)e, drawing on both Italy and South Korea’s obsession with appearances. Curator Irene Campolmi actively moved away from a full Italian slate to invite two South Korean artists to be part of the featured quintet.

The Italian-born, Helsinki-based curator did a one-year residency in Seoul, and after research, found that the attention to the look as part of the national identities of both Italians and South Koreans stemmed from the post-war economic boom, made possible by United States aid. “Both countries were in deep poverty. So their look swung in the opposite direction.”

Campolmi tells The Straits Times that the Taiwan incident should make clear that all nations are relational, an ethos that should be drip-fed into all curation of national pavilions. The Italian Cultural Institute in Seoul requested she steer away from praising Italian excellence towards generating dialogue.

“I would really ask this question so that it’s not just another exhibition, but one that adds to the conversation, as a form of research that is differently developed than an essay or an article,” she says. “Nations are in constant interaction within a globalised society.”

For her, national pavilions allow people to re-evaluate ideas of nationhood and borders . It was through the biennale that she learnt more about Taiwan’s isolation on the international stage.

“We saw the evidence that having national pavilions create the opportunity for nations that are not generally recognised. It poses the question: how do we talk about national representation if nobody has a homogenous definition of nationality?”

Malta, for its inaugural exhibition, had a similar relational approach. The Arts Council Malta invited South Korean Moon Hyun Jeoung to serve as associate curator, and sent its artists to develop the work in situ over a three-month residency in Gwangju.

The resulting pavilion had the central concept of In-Between, going from a glasshouse to underground basement, and is incredibly site-specific – another way in which foreign artists can engage with the local.

Artist duo PONKS used thick ropes to create a tree-like structure in a glasshouse, in tribute to the 400-year-old holly tree that the area developed around. They chose ropes used in ceremonies in both South Korea and Malta, while poetry from over 75 Maltese and South Korean poets are scribbled on the surrounding glass structures.

Maltese collective PONKS uses thick ropes to create a tree-like structure in Rope Temple. PHOTO: AHINA ARCHIVE

Moon tells ST: “The exhibition does not remain at the level of describing cultural differences or similarities between Malta and Korea. Rather, it aims to create a space in which we can also address more complex issues facing the world today.

“The key question is how the organising body defines its own identity and how critically it engages with the framework it has.”

Moon says she was very glad to see the Gwangju community and those in the South Korean art community raise their voices in support of the Taiwan pavilion.

The trend at global biennales now is for pavilions to be organised along other principles, whether it is institutions, regional identity, or more uniquely, the transnational The Stateless Mind pavilion at Gwangju that is “grounded in relationships rather than borders”.

“The national framework is not always ideal,” Moon admits. “But sometimes the questions surrounding a name make it especially clear what we are representing, and what we are trying to defend.”

The Gwangju factor

Part of the uproar surrounding Taiwan is due to Gwangju’s vaunted history. It is the site of the May 18 Democratisation Movement in 1980, when student-led protests against the military coup by general Chun Doo-hwan brought a violent reprisal that killed thousands.

The Gwangju Biennale was founded specifically to honour this history.

But curators say its national pavilion model also feels more constructive than that in Venice, where governments sink exorbitant costs to buy permanent pavilion spaces and the pressure to attract eyeballs become too much. One called it a “theme park”, with the Golden Lion given to the best pavilion as judged by an international jury.

The main exhibition includes volcanic rock from Jeju island, by way of commentary on how change is both explosive and cumulative. PHOTO: JANG

Moon says: “In Gwangju, a city deeply associated with the history of Korean democracy, we stand on the ground of these historical events. The Gwangju Biennale connects not only art spaces that may not otherwise receive sustained attention, but also sites tied to historical events and a wide range of architectural spaces across the city.

“Rather than emphasising competition between national pavilions, its structure draws attention back to Gwangju itself as a local context.”

The Taiwan Pavilion was, intentionally or not, allocated to Gwangju’s Asian Culture Centre, an institution promoting Asian artistic and cultural exchange, and built pointedly on the site of the historic last stand of the 1980 uprising.

Gwangju’s Asian Culture Centre is host to YoungEun Kim’s large-scale sound installation To Future Listeners: Migrating Sounds. PHOTO: JANG

It cost some 700 billion won (S$655 million) to build and features multiple theatres, art spaces and a library. Today, it supports book fairs in Azerbaijan and volunteers for custody of thousands of Asian artefacts. Its exhibition spaces simultaneously house shows on Indian mithila paintings, the Silk Road and Indonesian maritime culture.

Taiwan curator Chen Hsiang-wen says its pavilion explores the parallel histories of Taiwan and Korea, shaped by cold war structures, authoritarian rule and the difficult journey towards democracy .

Taiwan’s pavilion in the Asian Culture Centre Instance Dungeons: Gray Zone. PHOTO: JANG

“While discussions surrounding the naming reflect Taiwan’s geopolitical reality on the global stage, they did not diminish the artistic power of the exhibition,” she says. “Rather, they unexpectedly reinforced its core themes.”

Biennale artistic curator Ho says that ultimately, whether national pavilions are fruitful boils down to whether artists are free to explore questions or are instrumentalised by political agendas and the attention economy, which demand they shout and simplify. There are valuable and critical questions that national pavilions throw up, including “the exclusion and violence that more than a century of nationalism has produced.”

International work requires attention to different histories and a willingness to listen, and growing up in Singapore has ingrained in him an understanding that differences can coexist without being reduced to sameness, and that the national frame is never self-sufficient.

But there should also be an awareness of the principles one cannot surrender. “A multiplicity of perspectives can paralyse us into reproducing the status quo, which is the very definition of conservatism,” he says.

“This is why it is all the more critical for someone committed to multi-perspectivism to take positions and commit to testing assumptions, pushing artistic, conceptual and institutional limits, and taking the risks necessary to test new propositions.”