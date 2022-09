SINGAPORE – Hong Kong-based creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR) said in a statement on Monday that it has reached a “satisfactory settlement” of its various disputes with The Ryan Foundation (TRF) and its directors Ryan Su and Adrian Chan.

The exhibition organiser had been embroiled in a dispute with TRF over a high-profile exhibition in late 2021. TRF had tried to stop the showcase of a giant inflatable sculpture by American artist Kaws on The Float @ Marina Bay.