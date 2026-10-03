Kasan Goh casts off literary inheritance of dad Goh Poh Seng in debut novel on squatting in London

SINGAPORE – United Kingdom-based Singapore author Kasan Goh is a little bashful when asked how long he took to write his debut novel, Billy, Seetoh & Co, a drifting, Cubist portrait of student squatters in London based partially on his life.

“I’m told not to say this,” the 63-year-old says, but proceeds anyway to place its beginnings some 30 years ago in 1996.

Then, he had just returned to Singapore in search of work a decade after his father, prominent author Goh Poh Seng, and mother, editor Margaret Joyce, emigrated to Canada under scandalous circumstances.

It was a time of moral outrage and Western paranoia. The Government had shut down his father’s live music venue, Rainbow Lounge, after persistent conflict caused by his organising Singapore’s first mass rock concert starring English artiste David Bowie and – the final nail in the coffin – an “indecent” Hokkien remark made by local band Speedway onstage.

“It was scandalous, but when I returned, nobody asked what happened. I thought, ‘But those last 10 years were tumultuous.’ At the same time, I didn’t know how to talk about it. It was all churning inside me,” he says.

He was then in his 30s, nursing fresh memories of squatting in abandoned properties between Brixton and North Peckham to make ends meet as a student at London’s Architectural Association School of Architecture.

His well-to-do family – his father was also a doctor – had lost everything in the fallout. The eldest of four brothers became a castaway.

Billy, Seetoh & Co is his best attempt at “catching lightning in the bottle”, he says, to communicate that texture of chaos and possibility.

That sense of flux was one reason he insisted on keeping the unwieldy and bureaucratic-sounding title despite the concerns of his publisher, Goh Eck Kheng of Landmark books, about its marketability. Co is shorthand for the amorphous ensemble that comes and goes throughout the book with little introduction.

“A friend and I once sat in the kitchen while we were cooking and counted 25 people who lived in the apartment in two years,” he says, with a hint of pride. “Eck Kheng said there were too many characters. But if you shrank it down to two or three, it wouldn’t be the same.”

This period of his life was among those that fundamentally transformed his world view.

“You squat either because you are the ‘lower dregs’ of society – druggies, prostitutes or people just trying to survive – or as a lifestyle choice. You’ve got art school students, punks. The Clash famously squatted. There was a feeling that literally anything could happen, but it was also incredibly stressful. You could get kicked out. We got burgled quite a few times.”

Confronting the past

That 30-year gestation period for the novel was an arduous wrestling with craft but, he belatedly realised, also because he was subconsciously skirting around certain things that he was not ready to confront.

He based key characters on his friends, including an upsetting estrangement from a close confidant – “Something happened to him and it was always a mystery to me” – and another who died in Berlin. At the wake, he met others whom he had not seen for 15 years.

“I was still very angry with them for what they did, but in the novel, I try to see it from their point of view.”

Billy’s family in the novel, he makes clear, is entirely fictional – a necessary clarification perhaps because Billy’s father comes across as a dictatorial and self-absorbed, if distant, presence.

It is a reckoning he postpones for another time. “If I had to handle my family as well, I’d never have finished the story. I think life has to run its course.”

Partly because of its subject, Goh writes with a boyishness that brings to mind American authors Paul Auster and Bret Easton Ellis.

Closer to home, there is the gritty documentary realism of China’s Sixth Generation film-makers, yet he traces his literary lineage to more surprising classical Chinese origins.

In his 30s, without a television in the Ang Mo Kio apartment he and his wife – fellow architect Camilla Prizeman – lived in, the couple read to each other at night. They spent two trimesters while Prizeman was pregnant immersed in Cao Xueqin’s Dream Of The Red Chamber, in which Goh finally found a mode for his own buried trauma.

“It moves so fluidly from soap opera to poetry to tragedy to dream to myth. It inspired me that you can write about these things in a kind of uplifting, funny, romantic, poetic way. Nearly a year later, I wrote the first one or two pages of what in the end became Billy, Seetoh & Co.”

For those familiar with his short story/poetry collection H2O in 1995, however, there will be a continuity of voice. Goh, who studied collage as an architect, remains fascinated with juxtaposing two things to create a third. “It allows you to skip the boring bits.”

Forcing this instinct into the novel form came with endless reshuffling and gap-filling so that readers have just enough to figure out what to latch on to.

Earlier versions of the work did not even recount events in chronological order. The montage of characters and their streams of consciousness are progressively unmarked and, in certain sections, it takes readers a while to re-orientate to who the “I” speaking is.

“In the end, we tried as much as we could – without being patronising – to guide readers and keep it straight,” he says. “But for me, there’s still a very strong shape to it. Maybe because I’m an architect, I can see how the structure fits together very clearly.”

There is still another energetic strand undergirding his debut, and that is an unexpectedly indignant generational pride. The 1980s, when he was at school, were intoxicating and, in the novel, Billy feverishly follows the unfolding horror of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

“The media portrays the 1980s as if it’s just Wham! or Boy George, but it’s also when the Berlin Wall came down and when (Nelson) Mandela went free. London had the poll tax riots. It was an incredibly fervent time. People did believe in people power.”

The brutal suppression of hopeful protests in Tiananmen affected him so viscerally as a student in London in ways he admits have not been replicated since. “Maybe because I was young. Maybe because we were under a lot of stress and strain, so emotionally, you were open.”

But he remembers talking to his friends in Singapore about it, only to be met with a shrug that the protesters were just hooligans. “I thought, ‘Yeah, we’ve got very different media. We got very different reports.’”

Late in the interview, he finally reveals something that feels as if should have been brought up much earlier. The grappling with Billy, Seetoh & Co had so frustrated him in his 30s that he had chucked it aside entirely, tail between his legs, and vowing to work on something more conventional.

This is a soon-to-be-published triptych novel – another collage – called Diaspura, comprising two fictional stories and a memoir, the last bound to be closely watched for its revelations of what happened to his family and his father.

He admits writing furtively in scraps when he was younger because he hated to be endlessly compared with his late father, whose writings such as the novel If We Dream Too Long (1972) have been used as university texts and translated into many languages.

He is now facing those fears head-on. Growing up poor in the UK has given him a rare cosmopolitan consciousness that is more post-colonial and aligned to the Global South, a rare Singaporean truly at ease in the big, bad world.

“When I started writing, I thought, ‘I’m going to stand on my own two feet and I’m not going to show anything until I’ve got my own voice.’ No one should be able to say, ‘Oh, yeah, he learnt from his father.’”