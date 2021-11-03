Kalaa Utsavam: Murderers confess their crimes in play inspired by 1960s radio series

Submitted by hermesauto on Nov 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Media: 
Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement) is a new play inspired by characters from a 1960s Tamil radio series by M.K. Narayanan.
Caption: 
Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement) is a new play inspired by characters from a 1960s Tamil radio series by M.K. Narayanan.
Credits: 
PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

SINGAPORE - A cult leader. A man who hears voices in his head. A woman who watches people starve in a dungeon.

These are some of the murderous characters at the heart of Grace Kalaiselvi's Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement), a new play inspired by characters from a 1960s Tamil radio series by M.K. Narayanan.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Blurb/Summary: 
The Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts turns 20 this year, returning from Nov 19 to 28 with music, dance and theatre.
Byline: 
Toh Wen Li
Web Category: 
Arts
Hermes ID: 
6 956 193
Hermes Doc Ref: 
WLKALAA03-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
ARTS FESTIVALS
ESPLANADE
THEATRE/PLAYS
Hermes Author ID: 
TOHWENLI
Hermes Source: 
SPH
Print copyright: 
SPH
Display Headline: 
Kalaa Utsavam: Murderers confess their crimes in play inspired by 1960s radio series
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
Premium
Print Content: 
0
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 
IAB Taxonomy: 
IAB_MOVIES_ CRIME AND MYSTERY MOVIES
IAB_MOVIES_ HORROR MOVIES
IAB_TELEVISION_ COMEDY TV
IAB_BOOKS AND LITERATURE_ FICTION
IAB_MUSIC AND AUDIO_ SOCIETY & CULTURE PODCASTS
IAB_FINE ART_ OPERA
GS Taxonomy: 
GV_DEATH_INJURY
GV_CRIME
GV_HATESPEECH
GS_ENTERTAIN_MUSIC
GS_ENTERTAIN_MOVIES
GS_ENTERTAIN_PERFARTS
GS_ENTERTAIN_TV
GS_BUSINESS_MARKETING
GS_ENTERTAIN_BOOKS