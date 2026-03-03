Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Singapore International Piano Festival returns from July 2 to 5. Its 32nd edition spotlights two fast rising Singapore musicians – Churen Li and Jonathan Shin – and four international pianists, including one half of the internet comedy-musical duo Igudesman & Joo, British-Korean Hyung-ki Joo.

Taking the piano stool at the Victoria Concert Hall are also veteran Canadian soloist Jon Kimura Parker, former American child prodigy Conrad Tao and American Steinway artist Sean Chen.

Prof Albert Tiu, head of piano studies at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, is the newly appointed artistic director for the event presented by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. He curates a programme on the theme of The Pianist, Composer And Improviser. All six invited pianists revel in flitting between the three musical roles.

There will be six recitals, a masterclass and two talks over the four-day event. Tao, who at 13 was featured in the TV series From The Top – Live From Carnegie Hall, is the festival opener with his recital Emigres And Friends.

At a time of resurgent ideas about cultural purity, his showcase is a thesis on how “American” sounds were shaped by Black traditions and emigres from Europe. Expect works by composers George Gershwin, Arnold Schoenberg and Erich Wolfgang Korngold, who in his lifetime scored 16 Hollywood films.

Joo’s music sketches with Russian violinist Aleksey Igudesman have over 40 million hits on YouTube. He presents Dreams And Nightmares, featuring pieces by Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel and J.S. Bach. The composer-pianist, who collaborated with Billy Joel on his No. 1 charting album Fantasies & Delusions (2001), is also giving a talk on how to unlock one’s creativity.

A new festival feature is one-hour late night recitals at The Arts House – the twilight venue for separate 10pm performances by Singaporean musician s Churen Li and Jonathan Shin. The two collaborated on premiering Shin’s child of the shore concerto at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Dec 2025, a commission by festival presenter Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Jonathan Shin’s Restless Natures pays tribute to how composers see the world. PHOTO: SSO

Li’s Echoes And Refractions is an interleaving of her own compositions with those by inspirations Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Camille Saint-Saens. Shin’s Restless Natures pays tribute to how composers see the world. He premieres his own works with contemporary creations by American composers Timo Andres and Nico Muhly.

Churen Li’s Echoes And Refractions is an interleaving of her own compositions with those by inspirations Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Camille Saint-Saens. PHOTO: SSO

Cilburn Competion prize winner Chen’s Music And Magic – featuring works by Gyorgy Ligeti and underrated American composer Leopold Godowsky – and Parker’s Structure And Spontaneity, speeding through an expansive history of classical music from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to John Adams, are the festival finales.

Chen is also leading an improvisation workshop. Parker holds a masterclass that will feature prize winners from the SSO-organised 2025 National Piano & Violin Competition.

Tickets go on sale from March 12. More information can be found at https://www.sso.org.sg/sipf .

Book it/Singapore International Piano Festival