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Jeremy Monteiro shows off versatility as pianist, singer and composer

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Cultural Medallion recipient Jeremy Monteiro gave a concert at the Esplanade on Nov 14 commemorating 50 years in the business.

Cultural Medallion recipient Jeremy Monteiro gave a concert at the Esplanade on Nov 14 commemorating 50 years in the business. 

PHOTO: NOHENDRA RUSLAN

Chang Tou Liang

  • Jeremy Monteiro marked 50 years in jazz at Esplanade Concert Hall, showing his skill as pianist, singer and composer, and his gift for bringing global jazz talents together.
  • The concert moved from trio to sextet, with guests Benjamin Poh, Hong Chanutr Techatananan, Sean Hong Wei, Nicolas Folmer and Eugene Pao joining for lively improvisation and varied jazz styles.
  • He sang in Malay, English and Portuguese, honoured mentors and late collaborators, and ended a 150-minute show with an upbeat encore that celebrated passion and life.

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Jeremy Monteiro: 50 Years of Jazz

Esplanade Concert Hall

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.