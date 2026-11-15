Concert review
Jeremy Monteiro shows off versatility as pianist, singer and composer
- Jeremy Monteiro marked 50 years in jazz at Esplanade Concert Hall, showing his skill as pianist, singer and composer, and his gift for bringing global jazz talents together.
- The concert moved from trio to sextet, with guests Benjamin Poh, Hong Chanutr Techatananan, Sean Hong Wei, Nicolas Folmer and Eugene Pao joining for lively improvisation and varied jazz styles.
- He sang in Malay, English and Portuguese, honoured mentors and late collaborators, and ended a 150-minute show with an upbeat encore that celebrated passion and life.
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Jeremy Monteiro: 50 Years of Jazz
Esplanade Concert Hall