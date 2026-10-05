Jeff Koons is selling US$100 million of his personal art collection

Jeff Koons poses during the press preview of his exhibition “Lost in America” on November 20, 2021 at Qatar Museums Gallery Al Riwaq in Doha, Qatar.

NEW YORK – A trove of valuable artworks covering 500 years of history will be sold in November from what Christie’s auction house described only as a “distinguished private collector”.

That is a somewhat modest description. The seller is arguably the most famous living artist in the world – Jeff Koons, according to two auction experts with knowledge of the deal who were not authorised to speak officially. The sale will be part of the November marquee auctions in New York.