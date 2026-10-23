Japanese novelist Ryu Murakami dies aged 74

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TOKYO - Japanese author Ryu Murakami, whose edgy works heavily featured sex and violence and were translated globally, died on Oct 17, his publisher said. He was 74.

“We are deeply and unbearably saddened to learn of the premature death of Ryu Murakami, who spent his career continuously releasing shocking works meant for a younger audience,” publisher Gentosha said in a statement on Oct 23. “We pray for the peace of Murakami, who raced his way through life as the front runner of an era.”

Among the writer’s best-known works is his debut Almost Transparent Blue (1976). The novel depicted the depravity of youths steeped in drugs and sex and won him one of Japan’s most prestigious literary awards in 1976.

His 1980 novel, Coin Locker Babies, featured children abandoned in baggage lockers and their subsequent survival, while In The Miso Soup (1997) portrayed a tourist’s plunge into Tokyo’s red-light district.

Several of Murakami’s novels have been adapted into films, with some like Almost Transparent Blue (1979) and Raffles Hotel (1989) directed by himself.

Japanese film-maker Takashi Miike’s horror film Audition (1999) was based on Murakami’s 1997 novel of the same name. AFP