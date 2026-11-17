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The painting was Yayoi Kusama’s first ever to be exhibited at a New York City institution.

NEW YORK – A painting by the late Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama sold for US$15,055,000 (S$19.4 million) at a Sotheby’s auction in New York on Nov 16 , setting a new auction record-high price for her work.

The signed 1960 oil on canvas, titled A Way To Infinity: No. 3P.B, sold for a hammer price of US$12.5 million, or US$15.1 million, including aggregate fees. The previous auction record was set in May 2022 at Phillips in New York for US$10.5 million, including aggregate fees, Sotheby’s said.

Highlighting the importance of this painting, Sotheby’s senior vice-president of marquee sales Lucius Elliot told Kyodo News that the painting helped Kusama break into the mostly white male dominated New York art world of that time and “stake her claim as a meaningful part of the avant-garde artistic community”.

The painting was her first ever to be exhibited at a New York City institution – the 1961 annual Whitney Museum of American Art exhibition on contemporary American paintings – prior to which she had “struggled to break into” the New York art world, Elliot said.

Kusama, globally acclaimed for her polka dot imagery, pumpkin sculptures and immersive mirror-based installations, was born in 1929 in central Japan’s Nagano prefecture. She died in August at the age of 97 of multiple organ failure.

Other lots in the auction included a second Kusama painting, Infinity Nets (OZEH), from 2011, that sold for US$3,070,000, and a 2001 Yoshitomo Nara acrylic on canvas, Candy Blue Night, which sold for US$5,732,000.

The paintings were part of Sotheby’s marquee Modern and Contemporary auctions, which are expected to bring in more than US$1.1 billion over the course of four days. Other artists whose works are in the auction include Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, Pablo Picasso and Mark Rothko. KYODO NEWS