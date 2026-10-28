‘I’ve seen his face’: Translator Jim Rion wishes Uketsu’s puzzles were less language-based

The translator of Uketsu’s hit titles, Jim Rion, will dial in for a Zoom session at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – American translator Jim Rion is not like other translators. While his colleagues expend hours agonising over the nuances of a phrase, he slaves away at constructing language puzzles that unlock to reveal murder, cults and conspiracy.

The Yamaguchi-based translator is behind the internationalisation of the dark imaginations of Japanese YouTuber Uketsu, the black-cloaked, papier-mache -masked enigma whose surreal YouTube shorts first took off during the Covid-19 pandemic .

Rion’s first contact with Uketsu’s videos was by way of his wife – his favourite is one featuring a talking doll. That first fateful introduction has since become a partnership boasting a 100% strike rate: Strange Pictures (2025), Strange Houses (2025) and Strange Buildings (2026) are all regular fixtures on The Straits Times bestsellers list, proving equally popular among readers in the US, UK and Malaysia.

At the Singapore Writers Festival 2026, Rion, 49, will dial in over Zoom for an hour-long session titled Jim Rion – Unlocking Uketsu’s Strange Worlds at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 21.

In a video call, he says with a pinched grimace: “Uketsu has such a propensity for wordplay and linguistic tricks that are based on the Japanese language, so we have to rework it completely. I’ve told him, ‘If you wanted to find a puzzle maker, then that might be something to think about.’ But no one has gone that extra mile.”

Uketsu and his hit titles. PHOTO: UKETSU/PUSHKIN VERTIGO

Modestly, he says his own facility with puzzles stops at anagrams. “If he asks, I might say, ‘Maybe pull back on the kanji a little bit. Make some of those puzzles more picture-based rather than language-based.’” But lest anyone think he is complaining: “I’m really happy to be able to work on something so original.”

Before moving to Japan in 2004, Rion was “nominally studying” after completing his master’s in linguistics in Germany until he ran out of money. A friend persuaded him to teach English in Japan, where he married his Japanese wife and has made his home ever since.

He is so much a part of the community in Yamaguchi that he writes a monthly column in Japanese for a local newspaper – “About things I’ve done, birds I’ve seen, the cutting down of trees. There’s not a lot of product there perhaps, but it’s from the heart.”

Rion attributes Uketsu’s runaway appeal to younger audiences who are digital natives and comfortable with the way the anonymous storyteller switches rapidly between scenes , almost like short stories woven together . Two of 2026’s best-performing films, Obsession and Backrooms, were also directed by breakout YouTubers.

“In Japan, that has been going on for maybe a little bit longer, this idea of the YouTuber dominating culture and media. There’s so much being produced, and of course, it’s not all great, but there is an opening up. You don’t need to have gone to film school to get access to an audience.”

Uketsu’s democratic and manga-infused sensibility extends to emphatic markings and bolded words in his Japanese text, features he was insistent on keeping in English. Rion talked him out of retaining these explicit reading aids.

“We explained that it looks a very different way in English. He pushed back and there are some changes we didn’t make. It’s very collaborative and I am very lucky he is willing to be a part of it.”

Up till 2025, when he was interpreting Uketsu for the British media, Rion was still excluded from a circle of about 30 people privy to Uketsu’s real identity. In consultative video calls, Uketsu would keep his camera switched off.

But in July , the pair flew together to London for the Crime Writers’ Association Dagger Awards, for which Rion was shortlisted. “I’ve seen his face,” Rion admits.

Does Uketsu look like someone who could author the kinds of morbid stories he does? A long pause. Rion is really trying. He finally settles upon an answer : “No comment.”

Uketsu hides his identity behind a papier-mache mask. PHOTO: PUSHKIN VERTIGO

The success of the Strange series is part of a broader phenomenon of Japanese writing making it big overseas that has had a boomerang effect, changing Japanese people’s own conception of their literature.

Novels like Butter by Asako Yuzuki (translated into English in 2024), more popular overseas than in Japan, showed that commercial literary works, rather than just rarefied literature, could also reach non-Japanese readers.

“They started getting nominated for these awards, and it’s become something that Japanese people are more cognisant of. Publishers in Japan are starting to think that there is a global industry. Maybe books, and not just anime and manga, can be part of Japanese soft power in a way we weren’t before,” Rion says.

Rion also cites the example of horror film Never After Dark, just released in cinemas here and directed by American Dave Boyle, to show how the flow of cultural influence has changed.

Boyle had written and directed the film in Japanese with Japanese actors because he wanted to inhabit Japanese concepts and tropes – all with an American audience firmly in mind.

Rion has four or five projects being released in 2027 , only one of which is with Uketsu, though he has no illusions about which project readers will clamour for most . Since becoming a professional translator in 2015, he has also translated works by Haruo Yuki and Seishi Yokomizo .

“It’s defined my career,” Rion admits, adding that he may yet one day venture to write his own novel. “I haven’t got to that point yet. Translation still feels so natural and good.”

Uketsu in person, he finally lets on, is kind, warm and friendly. A puncture to the mythology he has carefully cultivated? “I’d love to get away from all the work stuff and just hang out,” Rion says. “Th at would be awesome.”

Book It/ Jim Rion – Unlocking Uketsu’s Strange Worlds

Where: Victoria Theatre

When: Nov 21, 5.30pm

Admission: Festival Pass, from $30 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

Info: https://singaporewritersfestival.com/programmes/jim-rion-unlocking-uketsu-s-strange-worlds