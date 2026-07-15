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It’s time for Africa: Singapore Ballet to dance in Egypt in first tour to continent

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Ballet will pirouette and releve across the Cairo Opera House for the first time in September, its debut in Africa that kickstarts a renewed ambition to tour more globally.

On September 24 and 25, the 42-strong company will dance four ballets for a new audience, including two – Momentum and Schubert Symphony – by the renowned late choreographer Goh Choo San, Singapore’s greatest dance export.

The other two works are Cinderella Pas De Deux and Evening Voices, both created for the company by, respectively, the ballet’s artistic director Janek Schergen in 2023 and British choreographer Tim Rushton in 2018.

This breaking of new ground for the 38-year-old Singapore Ballet in Cairo marks 60 years of Singapore-Egypt diplomatic relations. The tour is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council.

Cultural exchange between Singapore and Egypt is rare, with both mostly looking to Europe and the United States. Singapore’s ambassador to Egypt Dominic Goh says: “While Singapore is well-known for its good governance and economic success, we are also a vibrant global arts hub.

“To mark this important anniversary, it is fitting that the Singapore Ballet makes its first performance in Egypt – one of the oldest civilisations and cultural centres in the world.”

Artistic director Schergen told The Straits Times, in an interview for his 20th season at the helm in June, that the next phase he is plotting for the ballet is internationalisation.

The ballet last performed outside South-east Asia in June 2024 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC in the United States, and Schergen is in talks with venues like the Lindbury Theatre in London and Joyce Theatre in New York.

He says: “International touring has been part of Singapore Ballet’s journey since the early years of the company’s 38-year history. Wherever we perform, audiences have welcomed us with remarkable warmth and generosity.”

Dr Reda El Wakil, the chairman of the Cairo Opera House’s National Cultural Centre, calls the occasion “historic”. “We are confident that these performances will leave a lasting impression on our audience,” he says.

He also hopes this will begin a period of closer cooperation between the two countries’ arts scene. “The Singapore Ballet has prepared an extraordinary repertoire that masterfully bridges classical heritage and modern innovation – perfectly reflecting the growth, energy, and elegance of Singapore’s arts landscape.”

The Singapore Ballet was founded in 1988 as the Singapore Dance Theatre by Singaporean dancers Goh Soo Khim and Anthony Then. Before leaving for Cairo, it will stage Singapore Ballet Masterpieces: Unlike Any Other at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from July 31 to Aug 1.