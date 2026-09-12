‘It’s hard to be a snake’: S’pore artist draws 65 ‘vilified’ native species in colourful field guide

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Author and illustrator Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray's Snakes Of Singapore: A Slightly Unhinged Field Guide is a quirky panorama of all 65 known species of snakes found in the country.

SINGAPORE – Even as an animal-loving child, illustrator and author Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray suffered a recurring nightmare of being helplessly strangled by a muscular boa constrictor while at sea.

Today, Lizeray, 44, is an advocate of the “vilified” serpent as the creator of a new book, Snakes Of Singapore: A Slightly Unhinged Field Guide (2026). She diagnoses her nightmare as a symptom of having internalised the smear campaigns snakes have been victim to in popular culture.