Irish author Sally Rooney says her novels will no longer be sold in Britain
Stephen Castle
- Sally Rooney’s books will stop selling in Britain because her royalties could support Palestine Action, which the UK banned in 2025 as a terrorist organisation.
- Publisher Faber said “current legislation” stops it paying her, and Rooney agreed to the halt, saying she is “wholly prepared to accept the consequences”.
- The move has deepened debate over free speech, protest rights, and the Palestine Action ban, which has led to over 3,000 arrests and a Supreme Court hearing in November.
AI generated
LONDON – Irish author Sally Rooney and her publisher said on Oct 14 that her novels will no longer be sold in Britain because of her support for a pro-Palestinian protest group that the British government had banned in 2025 as a terrorist organisation.
The publisher, Faber, said in a statement that “current legislation” meant it could no longer pay Rooney royalties from Britain. It has therefore decided, the statement said, not to supply her work in Britain “in any format.