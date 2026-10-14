Irish author Sally Rooney says her novels will no longer be sold in Britain

Irish author Sally Rooney can no longer receive royalties from British sales because she pledged to donate book revenues to Palestine Action, which is banned in Britain.

LONDON – Irish author Sally Rooney and her publisher said on Oct 14 that her novels will no longer be sold in Britain because of her support for a pro-Palestinian protest group that the British government had banned in 2025 as a terrorist organisation.

The publisher, Faber, said in a statement that “current legislation” meant it could no longer pay Rooney royalties from Britain. It has therefore decided, the statement said, not to supply her work in Britain “in any format.