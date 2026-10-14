Straitstimes.com header logo

Irish author Sally Rooney says her novels will no longer be sold in Britain

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Irish author Sally Rooney could no longer receive royalties from British sales because she pledged to donate book revenues to Palestine Action, which is banned in Britain.

Irish author Sally Rooney can no longer receive royalties from British sales because she pledged to donate book revenues to Palestine Action, which is banned in Britain.

PHOTO: ELLIUS GRACE/NYTIMES

Stephen Castle

  • Sally Rooney’s books will stop selling in Britain because her royalties could support Palestine Action, which the UK banned in 2025 as a terrorist organisation.
  • Publisher Faber said “current legislation” stops it paying her, and Rooney agreed to the halt, saying she is “wholly prepared to accept the consequences”.
  • The move has deepened debate over free speech, protest rights, and the Palestine Action ban, which has led to over 3,000 arrests and a Supreme Court hearing in November.

AI generated

LONDON – Irish author Sally Rooney and her publisher said on Oct 14 that her novels will no longer be sold in Britain because of her support for a pro-Palestinian protest group that the British government had banned in 2025 as a terrorist organisation.

The publisher, Faber, said in a statement that “current legislation” meant it could no longer pay Rooney royalties from Britain. It has therefore decided, the statement said, not to supply her work in Britain “in any format.

See more on

Authors

Books

Britain

Ireland

Palestine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.