SINGAPORE - In World War I, some 200,000 "Senegalese tirailleurs", or riflemen, fought for France. About 30,000 of them were killed in service of a country not their own.

French historical novelist David Diop says: "After the two world wars, the French people were well aware of the role that the Senegalese tirailleurs had played in the liberation of France. Then, bit by bit, they forgot."