‘Instagram poet’ Rupi Kaur returns to spoken-word origins in Singapore show

SINGAPORE – A poet on world tour is unheard of. For the most part, global live shows are reserved for bands, Cirque du Soleil and the occasional stand-up comedian.

But 30-year-old Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, as is her wont, refuses to be constrained by literary expectations.

Marrying her short, simple verses popularised on Instagram with her spoken-word training, she has toured the world since 2016 in ever-expanding circuits, meeting her fans – who number more than 4.5 million – in countries from Brazil to New Zealand.

On April 4, she will put on a one-woman, one-night show at the 1,948-seat Esplanade Theatre, Singapore being her first stop in South-east Asia.

Though the second and third levels at the large venue will not be used, seats on the ground and first levels are selling fast, despite the $98 to $118 prices for tickets.

Kaur says: “Every time I post about other places that I’m performing in, my readers are so upset. They are like ‘Oh, you don’t pay any attention to us. You’re never going to come here.’ and I am like, ‘No, I want to do this’.”

About the idea of a poet on tour, she adds: “Poetry is such a universal, beautiful art form that everyone has a potential to fall in love with and, in my community, that is how poetry is seen and experienced.

“The idea of travelling the world to perform, it doesn’t seem so out of the box for me. It all just feels very organic.”

Born in Punjab, India, Kaur blindsided the publishing industry when she came out of nowhere to sell 1.4 million copies of her first book, Milk And Honey, in 2014.

Her enjambed, epigrammatic messages of female empowerment and self-love typed up against a white Instagram square found resonance with a new social media-savvy fan base – usually young girls – who liked that she spoke truth in a short and simple way.