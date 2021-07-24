Insiders rally to revive The Substation

A small group of current and former staff is taking on the task of keeping The Substation alive in a new form.

Two current board members, Wahyuni Hadi and Jean-Louis Morisot, will be on the new board. The other current board members will step down.

Poet Cyril Wong, who was programme manager at The Substation from 2002 to 2008, and film-maker Kirsten Tan will join the new board.

Current co-artistic director Raka Maitra will continue solo in the role while Serene Yap, who was general manager of the venue in the mid-2010s, will rejoin in that capacity.

There will also be a skeletal staff of one programme manager and an administrative assistant.

Maitra, 51, acknowledges that the new team will face huge challenges, beginning with a lack of funds and no physical space to operate in.

" We just decided it's worth keeping The Substation alive," she says.

In an official statement issued yesterday, The Substation said "it will evolve from being an arts centre to becoming an arts company focused on developing original programming".

The independent arts space at 45 Armenian Street is scheduled to close next Friday. The keys will be returned to the National Arts Council (NAC), which is planning a two-year renovation for the ageing building.

An NAC spokesman says: "NAC has been informed by the board of The Substation that it will not close the company and will submit its proposal to NAC for funding support. "We are happy to engage in constructive discussions with the board on its new plans."

News that The Substation would lose the building was reported in The Straits Times in July last year.

Whatever I have done is because of The Substation... If we shut it down completely, the younger artists will have no platform where they can do what they like. THE SUBSTATION’S CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR RAKA MAITRA, a dancer and founder of Chowk contemporary dance company who credits the arts centre with giving her a start in the arts

It prompted the arts community to rally for meetings to try to save the space founded in 1990 by theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun. The board announced on March 2 that the venue would close for good after leaving Armenian Street.

Efforts by the arts community to offer solutions came to naught. Maitra says The Substation received two proposals which were not substantial.

The dancer and founder of Chowk, a contemporary dance company, credits The Substation with giving her a start in the arts and is determined to try to save the space for budding artists.

She says: "Whatever I have done is because of The Substation. During the pandemic, so many artists have given up art. I want these people to get a space.

"If we shut it down completely, the younger artists will have no platform where they can do what they like."

Her immediate plan is to programme a SeptFest for March next year. Under the auspices of The Substation, SeptFest had a budget of about $120,000 as well as venue spaces. So her first order of the day is to raise funds and she is hoping to get a warehouse space for the event.

The new team is aware of the challenges.

Wong says he agreed to help because The Substation "has shaped my imagination and my life for so long" and acknowledges that the toughest task will be to work without the iconic building.

He says: "The next few months will be dedicated to restarting The Substation by building a whole new foundation, literally starting anew: drawing strength from our legacy; supporting artists through incubation and programming; engaging as well as allowing people to process their memories of 45 Armenian Street and preparing them for the upcoming changes."