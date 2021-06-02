Injection of art

The familiar arrangement of a vaccine centre gets an artistic twist - jabs are given in the rooms featuring Swiss artist Claudia Comte's wall paintings at the Castello di Rivoli museum near Turin, Italy. From the waiting (above) and consulting areas to the vaccination space and the rest room patients are surrounded by works in the exhibition titled How To Grow And Still Stay The Same Shape.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
