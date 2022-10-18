Infinitely Closer brings audiences on set but does not draw them in

Dance

Infinitely Closer

T.H.E. Dance Company

Singtel Waterfront Theatre

Last Thursday, 8pm

At the moment tickets are purchased for Infinitely Closer, audience members are stratified by level of freedom. The choice is between having the freedom to roam the performance space at level 1 or being obliged to stay seated looking down on the action from level 2.

In the lobby of the new Singtel Waterfront Theatre, I am invited, via a postcard, to walk around the performance area. Audience members should be mindful that the invitation is to walk and not sit in the space.

As soon as I enter the theatre, I am confronted by a rather obtrusively placed camera hanging from the ceiling, but quickly move on to find a seat on the chairs and cushions within the cavernous ground floor space.

A dancer invites audience members to walk around the space and after observing, I decide to weave through the large screens placed in a triangular formation. I sometimes stop to watch dancers in uniforms that are vaguely reminiscent of grey Mao suits. I am aware of being watched, just as I had been watching, and wonder if my walking is for myself or a performance for those still seated.

I am drawn to the centre of the stage to peer down at Laotian-Australian Billy Keohavong, an ex-company member returning as guest artist, lying motionless as projections of his dancing body play on the three screens surrounding him. Soon the dancers start to whirl around him, their energy pushing the audience back and as they glide the screens around the audience retreats to the periphery.

The complex movement of sound traveling through the space, one moment echoing distantly, the next resounding beside me, combine with the oversized sets overwhelm the dance and distance me further from the performance.

The dancers build to a rhythmic frenzy. They are a tribe, sliding and stomping through space. They take their turn to find their own pathways but are hemmed in by the moving screens. A risky and heart-pounding duet by Klievert Mendoza and Ng Zu You as the beat of the music reverberates through the soles of my feet is the one moment in the whole show that I finally feel drawn into the momentum of movement.

Soon, an image is projected from the previously mentioned camera, and in a predictable framing of technology, the dancers capture the audience on screen. It is a jarring shift in the performance, but reveals our conditioned responses to cameras. Some choose to stare ahead, stone-faced, trying to ignore the camera, others start grinning and posing with familiar gestures. I wonder if these representations of ourselves are what we think we should be projecting or if these responses are truly a personal choice.