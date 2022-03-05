Indian writer Pankaj Mishra publishes first novel in 20 years

SINGAPORE - Indian writer Pankaj Mishra, 53, may be best known today for his books and essays on politics.
But fiction is his first love, one the public intellectual has returned to in Run And Hide, his first novel in more than 20 years.
SINGAPORE - Indian writer Pankaj Mishra, 53, may be best known today for his books and essays on politics.
But fiction is his first love, one the public intellectual has returned to in Run And Hide, his first novel in more than 20 years.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.