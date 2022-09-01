Indian music greats headline Esplanade's Kalaa Utsavam

International music stars and home-grown collaborations headline this year's Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts 2022, the Esplanade's annual celebration of Indian culture.

It returns from Nov 18 to 27, and early-bird tickets for E&Me members go on sale on Thursday, while general ticket sales begin Sept 8.

Music fans will have much to look forward to at this festival, with two Indian stars headlining concerts this year.

Sitar player Anoushka Shankar will perform her inimitable brand of music with home-grown symphony Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) under the baton of Joshua Tan.

In addition, Nadasukham - Opening Music will feature pre-eminent Carnatic musician and scholar T.M. Krishna in a unique collaboration with Nadaswaram artistes Sheik Mahaboob and Smt Kaleeshabi Mahaboob.

Programmer V.M. Sai Akileshwar, 37, notes that the festival could not bring in any overseas performers for the past two years, so the team is very happy to be able to do so for this year's edition.

He says: "Kalaa Utsavam is one of the few Indian arts festivals in the region that has a multi-genre focus, so presenting a set of international artistes alongside Singapore artistes raises the profile of the festival on a global front."

He adds that collaborations such as Shankar's concert with OMM also give greater exposure to local musicians.

Home-grown collaborations also feature in theatre and dance programmes.

The late Santha Bhaskar's life and times will be celebrated in Marabu - Footprints Of An Artist. This final instalment of the Marabu trilogy is directed and choreographed by Bhaskar's daughter Meenakshy Bhaskar from a script by playwright Alfian Sa'at, who is also the dramaturg.

Two generations of theatre practitioners also work together on Between 5 Cows And The Deep Blue Sea.

Playwright A Yagnya tells the story of Girl, the central character caught between traditional matchmaking customs and modern dating mores in this production directed by The Necessary Stage's Alvin Tan.

Apsaras Arts offers an international collaboration in Arisi: Rice, a multidisciplinary production inspired by the dietary staple that unites Asia. Dance vignettes combine classic bharatanatyam, with Balinese elements choreographed by Professor I Wayan Dibia.

Acclaimed director K. Rajagopal will add film storytelling, while the soundscape will include Balinese gamelan and kecak choric singing, as well as music by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

There will be pop culture offerings too. In line with the Esplanade's PopLore programme which celebrates Singapore music throughout this year, Vasantham Live will explore the Indian pop music scene.

Artistes Shabir Tabare Alam and Murali Krishnan will anchor the programme, which will also feature emerging singer-songwriters.

And get ready to party with musicians Harsha Channa, The Band Walle and Joshiley Bhangra as they play the rollicking genre of bhangra in Raula - A Punjabi Night.

More lighthearted fare comes from comedian Rishi Budhrani, who has built a show around his tailor father's experiences in Can I Make You A Suit, Mate?, while families with children can look out for An Indigo Jackal, a fresh retelling of a classic fable by storyteller Kamini Ramachandran and playwright-director Grace Kalaiselvi.