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BIG BIG small small

Do Be Do Di

Sota Studio Theatre

June 6, 2pm

For those who visited artist Dawn Ng’s solo exhibition at Singapore Repertory Theatre earlier in January, this will be a familiar set-up. In the dark, her large swirling canvases created, from melting coloured ice glint with a strange power, the visual equivalent of meditation hertz said to deepen relaxation.

These are less textured, more straightforwardly black-and-white creations that are abstractly calligraphic. It is Ng’s voice the audience first hears in the intimate black box setting as they find their way to each work, illuminated in turn.

Unseen, she recites a string of numbers – already, it is an atmosphere charged with cosmic eerieness. One cannot help but look upwards to the control booth wondering if this is some sort of social experiment, the audience’s behaviour studied like an ant colony.

Singer-actress Joanna Dong, composer Chok Kerong and Ng have come together to conceptualise this strange 40-minute experience at SOTA Studio Theatre that seeks a transcendental perspective of the human experience.

Dong, in a full-length dress that looks soaked in ink, is the vessel, emptying herself to hit unexpected intervals and relaxed syncopation. She sings mostly in Chinese, more otherworldly after Ng’s English spoken-word narration that plays with whether life is “for getting” or “forgetting”, “for giving” or “forgiving”.

Dong invokes good and bad, heaven and hell – all concepts for human comfort.

There is little levity. From the beginning when one’s mother is one entire world, it is mostly trauma and grief, and the negotiation of pre-determined circumstances: Everything one has to go through is written in the constellation of Ng’s painting stars to be recycled for generations.

The entire experience is one of distillation and abstraction, so look not for coherent detail. Dong, Chok and Ng’s spirit is a bicultural one, merging Buddhism and astronomy. Dong approaches each person in the audience with a lantern, as if pleading with them to help her with its weight, but which ends up with people peering into it for a non-existent secret reveal, much like the promise of life.

This same lantern becomes a daughter, then the dwarf planet Pluto. Dong in a feat of “labour”, a smart pun she delivers with her legs spread, begins to move the planets around her. The small act of giving birth can be gigantic, too.

The versatile light and sound design succeed in manufacturing a reality-defying space in which the production’s existential meditation needs to survive. It allows the voices of Dong and Ng to flow seamlessly into each other, while subtle harmonies emitting from the discreet speakers around the room fully immerse the audience in a nihilistic celestial choir.

The light nimbly shifts in directions as unpredictable as auroras or solar flares, and finally beams through in a heavenly diffusion, aided by ample fog. Birth and death are inevitable, but perhaps there is beauty, too, in repetition – a kind of grand immortality.

Book It/ BIG BIG small small

Where: SOTA Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive, #01-04

When: Till June 7, 2pm, 4pm, 7pm and 9pm daily

Admission: $56

Info: https://www.yourtessera.com/e/bigbigsmallsmall