Immersed in art

Visitors at the Klimt: The Immersive Experience exhibition, held at Digital Arts Ideal in Barcelona, Spain. More than 1,000 sq m of screen projections, virtual-reality experiences as well as interactive shows are part of the line-up at the venue, which is holding its third immersive large-format production focused on the works of the famed Austrian artist.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2021, with the headline 'Immersed in art'.
