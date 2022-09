TOKYO - Japan's digital art collective teamLab has won a global following for its strikingly colourful installations, but founding member Takashi Kudo says the jury is still out as to whether its output can be considered art.

"If our work can change people's way of thinking, maybe it can be called art. But now, we're still in the process, and so honestly, we still don't know whether our output is art or not," he says.