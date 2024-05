SINGAPORE – Upon entering the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, visitors will find themselves plunged into a sinister yellow light.

They can be forgiven for wanting to escape the unflattering glow in the long, claustrophobic corridor. Bathed in it, everyone and everything is desaturated into looking yellow and grey, the full spectrum of colours returning only towards the back of SAM, where Epigram Coffee Bookshop is located.