Singaporean translator Jeremy Tiang gave a masterclass on literary translation at The Arts House at the Singapore Writers Festival 2026 on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – The task of the translator, as if too baffling to state plainly, is often explained with metaphors and cliches. A translator should act as a faithful servant, for example, or embody a pane of glass that allows the reader to view the original with minimal obstruction. Otherwise, he should play the bridge between cultures.

“I, for one, don’t want to be a bridge, because that means people step all over you,” said International Booker Prize-longlisted translator Jeremy Tiang, 49, in his masterclass on literary translation to about 80 enthusiasts at the Singapore Writers Festival 2026. “But also because my translation practice is rooted in my Singapore upbringing and the first translations I did were Singaporean works for Singaporean readers.”

In a rousing 90-minute session on Nov 21, the New York-based Singaporean upended the cliches in literary translation and challenged the prejudiced view that his line of work is an artless task.

He posed a provocation to detractors who say translation is merely rewriting someone else’s words: “Would you argue that the concert pianist is not an artist because they are just pressing keys in a prescribed order that someone else has dictated?”

In 2026, the festival pays homage to the labour of literary translators with sessions featuring the likes of Uketsu translator Jim Rion, Dan Ying translator Christina Ng, and a slate of writer-translators like Thuan, Jen Calleja and James Shea.

Tiang, who got his start translating a play written by his teacher Quah Sy Ren, is arguably Singapore’s most prolific literary translator with over 30 titles from across the Sinophone world to his name.

Thedr include the Chinese writer Yan Lianke’s forthcoming The Family Plot, Taiwanese writer Ping Lu’s To The East Of East (2026), Hong Kong crime writer Chan Ho-Kei’s The Borrowed (2016) and books by Singaporean writers Yeng Pway Ngon and Hai Fan.

To the litany of existing metaphors, Tiang – who holds a master’s degree in theatre – adds his proposition that the translator is a performer who belongs to a roster of respected interpretive artists in the field, such as the dancer who begins with choreography, or the actor who begins with a script.

The greatest creativity, he says, comes with constraint: “With the constraint of the source text, the literary translator is forced to be much more creative in their rendering of that text in a different language.”

Think of Emily Wilson, he says, the first woman who published an English translation of Homer’s Odyssey in 2017, who was also the first to depart from the heightened language of her predecessors to render the ancient Greek epic into a more vernacular rhythm.

Good translators of contemporary work, as with translators of classics, have a point of view or something new they want to say with their work, he added.

While critics or editors might praise a “readable” translation, Tiang proposes that “friction” should also be prized in a literary translation.

His philosophy of translation is to use as little scaffolding as possible needed to get a point across: “In my own reading, I don’t like over-explication. If I feel like an author is condescending to me by explaining every little thing as if I might not get it, then I feel pushed away.”

Yet, the translator, he points out, continues to be exploited and stepped over. In theatre, a “literal translator” is someone who provides a “neutral” version of a text only for a major playwright, usually unfamiliar with the source language, to stamp his signature onto it with a rewrite.

Literary translators are often underpaid, too, and find it hard to make a living wage, with Tiang estimating that the prevailing rate is about $0.19 to $0.32 a word.

He offered practical tips to budding translators, who kept the session lively with a steady stream of questions. On money, he advised negotiating royalties and subsidiary rights as a source of passive income.

On Chinese proficiency, Tiang said that it was not through his formal education that he acquired most of his language fluency, but later in his 20s.

Responding to an audience member’s question on how to make Singapore stories legible to a global readership while remaining locally rooted, Tiang urged writers to focus on their craft: “The writer’s job is to write what they want, to express and to make it firmly rooted in themselves and where they come from.

“Making the work travel is the task of the translator – if there is a translator – the editor, the agent and all the people along the way.”

Beyond translation, Tiang is also an acclaimed fictionist and playwright – having won the Singapore Literature Prize for his debut novel State Of Emergency (2017) and an Obie award for his bilingual play Salesman之死. He says working as a literary translator has helped stretch his own voice in English.

When asked if he feels like his writing runs the risk of being too imitative of the writers he translates, Tiang returns to the metaphor of performance: “It’s like acting – you’ve got to find a way to shake off the previous role.”