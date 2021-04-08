Hybrid shows break new ground

In these pandemic times, the performers of next month's Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) have found necessity to be the mother of invention.

Some have found ways of beaming themselves in remotely. Others have opted for a "hybrid" production, with actors present digitally and in the flesh.

This year's event, the final leg in festival director Gaurav Kripalani's tenure, returns from May 14 to 30 with more than 60 shows by local and international acts.

Public response has been positive since ticket sales opened last month. While festival organiser Arts House Limited declines to reveal sales figures, it says several shows sold out right away.

It adds that it is exploring ways of offering more seats in the light of the National Arts Council's latest advisory that zoning is no longer required for live performances, which may have up to 750 audience members with pre-event testing.

An interactive performance by a Scottish illusionist and an audio walk in central Singapore are some overseas productions that local audiences can look forward to, besides the Singapore International Festival of Arts' headline commissions.

The Journey by mentalist Scott Silven is a 50-minute digital experience that begins in Glasgow, Scotland, against the landscape of Silven's childhood home.

He wanted it to feel as close to his live shows as possible. "What we have created is something that not only feels like a live experience, but is also deeply interactive and immersive, as the audience's input directly affects key moments of the show."

Audiences of 30 will receive "special films and a binaural sound experience" before the show and will be asked to bring objects of meaning to them.

Another highlight is En Route, an immersive audio journey where participants put on headsets and walk through the streets of a Singapore neighbourhood, guided by text messages and hidden clues.

Designed by Melbourne collective One Step At A Time Like This, it encourages people to see their city with fresh eyes.





Three Sisters will see actors from Nine Years Theatre performing at the National Library’s Drama Centre Theatre while those from New York’s Siti Company will appear as cinematic projections on the walls. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE LIMITED





A modern adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters will see Singapore's Nine Years Theatre and New York's Siti Company "come together" on stage, even as the actors remain socially distanced, all of 15,000km apart.

When the production premieres at Sifa next month, actors from Singapore will perform onstage at the National Library's Drama Centre Theatre. Their counterparts from America will appear as cinematic projections on the walls of the set - a white room that is also the memory scape of one of the sisters.

"We've conceived the entire world of the play as Irina's dream or memory," says Nine Years Theatre co-founder Nelson Chia, who is directing the play and had originally wanted both groups to be physically present together.

"It happened quite magically. We never expected or wanted to do something like this. But dramaturgically, it makes sense: Irina seems to be the one with the most hope at the beginning, compared with her oldest and second sisters. We also think of dreaming and memory as a kind of play-making. Memory is not always reliable, but it can be imaginative."

The titular three sisters are Olga (Ellen Lauren), Masha (Akiko Aizawa) and Irina (Mia Chee), who live in a small town in Russia and long to return to Moscow, where they grew up. The play charts their relationships, frustrations and search for meaning in life.

Three Sisters, one of Chekhov's best-known plays, premiered in 1901 at the Moscow Art Theatre.

The Sifa production runs from May 20 to 22 and crosses borders in several ways - with actors from two countries appearing physically as well as virtually, and speaking to one another in English and Mandarin.

It is based on an English version by United States playwright Sarah Ruhl, which Siti member Darron West adapted for this hybrid production. Some parts were also translated into Mandarin by Nine Years Theatre member Neo Hai Bin, who plays army captain Solyony.

Three Sisters is a milestone in the groups' long relationship.

Chia, 48, first saw Siti's production of Death And The Ploughman at the 2006 Singapore Arts Festival.

When he started Nine Years Theatre with his wife, Chee, six years later, they incorporated Siti's Suzuki Method of Actor Training and Viewpoints practice into their company's training regimen.

All of Nine Years' ensemble actors have trained with Siti Company at different points in their careers.

Siti's co-artistic director, Anne Bogart, 69, who founded the company with Tadashi Suzuki in 1992, says the collaboration has been a long time in the making.

"It's more innovative than we'd ever imagined. I think it will break some new ground in terms of what hybrid theatre could be."

Working together remotely may be innovative, but it also comes with a slew of challenges - time zone differences, interrupting one another on Zoom and complicated logistics.

Video director and sound designer West, 54, a Tony Award winner, says: "This show has involved more planning than the largest Broadway production I've ever worked on."

He adds that the US actors are currently being filmed in upstate New York. "We've got it all set up with lights and background screens. We will start one actor at a time, plod our way through it, put the whole show together, send it to Mia and Nelson in Singapore and we'll make a play together.

"One thing I do know about the piece is that it's musically not confined to any one period. We might have a waltz to a really beautiful Russian song one minute, and a scoring that sounds like (English rock band) Radiohead the next. I'm not putting the play, aurally, in a box quite yet."

Performing live with filmed actors will take the Nine Years actors into uncharted territory. "Is it more painful or less to say 'I love you' or 'Goodbye' to your loved one through a screen?" Chia wonders.

Chee, 42, who is also the show's producer, says Three Sisters was an apt choice because it is an ensemble piece - and Nine Years Theatre and Siti Company are known for their ensemble acting.

The play's emotional and geographical isolation resonates in these pandemic times.

Bogart adds: "The sisters constantly say, 'To Moscow, to Moscow'. That human desire to go somewhere that's accessible feels really familiar right now.

"Our 'Moscow' is to be together. We are almost together, but we are not. There's a quality of irony in the piece that feels relevant to this moment."

Go to str.sg/JCRo. In-venue tickets are currently sold out. Available on video-on-demand.

