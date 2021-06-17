Hunt for 'mini' art

American artist Steve Wasterval working on a mini painting at his studio in a former Faber Castell pencil factory, located in the Greenpoint district of the New York borough of Brooklyn, United States. He organises a treasure hunt of these works every week in his neighbourhood. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Measuring about 5cm by 3.8cm, each work takes Wasterval (above), 40, about an hour to complete. Typically, every weekend at an unspecified time, he publishes on his Instagram account a photo of a work in front of the spot that inspired it. Within minutes, a dozen people arrive at the scene and start looking for the work, which could be hidden behind a wall or on a fire escape. Wasterval says: "I really wanted to give my art away. I wanted to put it up on walls and out in the street. I remember thinking they should be tiny paintings so I can hide them and people can find them." PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A art "hunter" (above) looking for the artwork. Art "hunters" include film-maker Zack Obid, 27, and graphic designer Lisa Llanes, 38. Obid, who has found five works in three years, says "it's a piece of art that means a lot to you", adding that not only is it original, but it is also of "home". Wasterval is planning to expand the project to the rest of the city. "People ask me to go to different neighbourhoods. I'm going to extend the radius slowly."PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 17, 2021, with the headline 'Hunt for 'mini' art'.
