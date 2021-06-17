Hunt for 'mini' art

Measuring about 5cm by 3.8cm, each work takes Wasterval (above), 40, about an hour to complete. Typically, every weekend at an unspecified time, he publishes on his Instagram account a photo of a work in front of the spot that inspired it. Within minutes, a dozen people arrive at the scene and start looking for the work, which could be hidden behind a wall or on a fire escape. Wasterval says: "I really wanted to give my art away. I wanted to put it up on walls and out in the street. I remember thinking they should be tiny paintings so I can hide them and people can find them."

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE