HuM Theatre brings back Rafta Rafta, a comedy of inter-racial newlyweds under one roof

Daisy Irani (left) and Subin Subaiah of HuM Theatre talk about staging Rafta Rafta for the Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts 2026.

SINGAPORE – Sixteen years after HuM Theatre made its debut and name with an adaptation of Olivier Award-winning comedy Rafta Rafta, the Singapore theatre troupe is reprising the drama about inter-racial newlyweds living under one crowded roof.

“Some stories never die – and Rafta is one of those,” says HuM Theatre founder Daisy Irani, 67, who is directing and acting in Rafta Rafta from Nov 18 to 22 at the Esplanade’s Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts. It is the group’s transposition of British-Pakistani playwright Ayub Khan-Din’s script into a story of an Indian-Chinese Singaporean couple learning to live with intergenerational friction and family foibles.

Irani’s husband Subin Subaiah, 73, who adapted the script and is acting in the show, says the upcoming production is not merely a cut-and-paste job from 2010. He has updated the script to reflect changing sexual mores and the increasing challenges among young people to own an apartment.

He says: “When we first did it, we looked at it as a kind of cultural divide between the Chinese and Indians. In today’s world, the Chinese and the Indians know each other a lot better. It’s no longer a Chinese versus Indians thing; it’s more about financial standings.”

First staged in 2010 at the Singapore Repertory Theatre’s space, the production was a runaway success, garnering Subaiah and Irani nominations for the best actor and best actress categories at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards.

With the Singapore Tourism Board’s support, HuM Theatre also took its first production to The Hindu MetroPlus Theatre Festival in Chennai, India, where it received a standing ovation.

When HuM Theatre was invited to stage a show for Kalaa Utsavam 2026, Irani and Subaiah said the company decided to stage a multicultural show as they wanted to dispel the notion that Kalaa Utsavam is only for Indian audiences.

In an interview with The Straits Times at the Esplanade, Irani wonders if more multicultural festivals are needed instead of silo-ing audiences. The play’s multicultural themes were also why HuM Theatre picked Rafta Rafta as the play for its first outing back in 2010.

Irani and Subaiah first caught the show at the National Theatre in London, after which Subaiah remembered his pre-teen daughter asking: “This is about Indians. Where are the Indians?” It struck Subaiah that the play was one that attracted the curiosity of people outside the community and HuM Theatre eventually brought it to Singapore.

The re-staging of Rafta Rafta is also a reunion of creatives, with Wong Chee Wai returning as set designer and Albert Wileo returning as lighting designer. On Wong’s set, the duo are tight-lipped, only saying that the previous one left the audience “gobsmacked” and so will this. Subaiah praises Wong: “This man’s ability to replicate Singapore in its micro-lifestyles is extraordinary – his ability to create a sense of claustrophobia and nearness and closeness that kind of makes life a bit difficult .”

The cast is rounded off by Gerald Chew – who was also in the 2010 production – and newcomers Eleanor Tan, Rishi Vadrevu, Vanessa Kee, Kishore Kumar, Shaikh Yasin, Ashie Singh and Karthik Somasundaram.

Rafta Rafta cast members rehearsing for their upcoming performance as part of Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

After a series of serious plays by HuM Theatre – Train To Pakistan (2024) dealt with the 1947 partition of India and The Nether (2026) dealt with paedophilic fantasies – the company decided that it should return to comedy as a change for its audiences.

Irani, best known for playing Daisy Matthews in Channel 5 sitcom Under One Roof (1995 to 2003), is thinking about the different conditions under which comedy can be done in 2026.

She says: “When you do comedy today, you realise how different things have become sensitive. I was laughing about it and said, ‘Can we really do Under One Roof today?’”

Cast members of Rafta Rafta, which plays from Nov 18 to 22 at the Esplanade. PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY

Subaiah says comedy has a role in theatre despite a penchant for serious treatment of plays in local theatre. “One of the reasons I voted for it was that I think comedy has been usurped by stand-up comedians,” he says.

“We don’t have theatre comedy – it’s very rare in Singapore. I think the Singaporean audiences deserve to come and watch a comedy where they can recognise themselves. Because comedy is not just comedy, it is a mirror to yourself.”

Book It/Rafta Rafta

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 18 to 20, 8pm; Nov 21 and 22, 3pm and 8pm

Admission: $65 and $57.20 (concession)

Info: https://www.esplanade.com/whats-on/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2026/rafta-rafta