Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop to reopen next week at URA Centre

Home-grown bookstore Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop will open its doors once more next Thursday after a five-month hiatus.

The first bookstore here to sell only books about Singapore, by Singapore writers or published in Singapore, it will be back at the Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre in Maxwell Road.

The 980 sq ft space was opened in March 2019 by publisher Epigram Books and coffee chain Huggs. It had closed temporarily in August, with Epigram founder Edmund Wee citing struggles with rental costs since the circuit breaker last year.

The pop-up bookshop at 267 Beach Road that Epigram opened in August will shutter. Its last day of operations is today, from 11am to 7pm.

The Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop will mark its return to Maxwell Road with a 10 per cent store-wide discount for its more than 400 titles throughout the month of January. Its new operating hours will be 10am to 6pm on weekdays only. It will be closed on public holidays. Epigram will continue to use a cashless payment system for book purchases.