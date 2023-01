SINGAPORE – Just as Singapore has Singlish, Hong Kong has its distinctive blend of English, Mandarin and Cantonese. This linguistic mix is key to Tri Ka Tsai.

The show, co-created by Anna Lo, 36; Rick Lau, 52; and Yuri Ng, 58, is part of the Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts and will be on from Jan 27 to 28.