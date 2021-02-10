Huayi festival: All The World Is One's Stage for veteran actors

SINGAPORE - 2020 may have been cancelled thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but some shows will get another shot at this year's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts. The festival, a programme mainstay at the Esplanade since 2003, returns with a smaller hybrid programme this year. The Straits Times highlights three productions at the festival, which runs from Feb 19 to March 14.

Toy Factory's artistic director Goh Boon Teck observes of the past year, marked by the pandemic: "You have so much negativity that you have to swim through."