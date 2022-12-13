Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2023 has live international acts for the first time in two years

SINGAPORE – International acts return to the Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts as headliners for the first time in two years.

Tickets for the annual festival, on from Jan 27 to Feb 5, go on sale from Thursday.

The Esplanade’s senior producer Delvin Lee, 43, says: “We have put in a lot of effort to curate a festival that is both accessible and fun.”

Despite inflation and the goods and services tax increase, ticket prices have remained the same, starting at $38 and topping out at $138 for the headlining acts. There will also be free performances at the performing arts centre’s other venues.

The festival will open with a splashy celebrity cast in Godot Theatre Company’s Mandarin adaptation of Yasmina Reza’s hit play Art. The Taiwanese production stars actors-hosts Chu Chung-heng, Tseng Kuo-chen and Pu Hsueh-liang as three male friends who fall out when one of them purchases a hideously expensive work of modern art.

Another headliner from Taiwan is contemporary dance outfit Cloud Gate Dance Theatre, which will be presenting artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung’s 13 Tongues. The work draws from Cheng’s childhood growing up in Taipei’s Wan Hua district, the oldest neighbourhood in the city, and takes inspiration from the raucous temple festivals in the area.