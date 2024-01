SINGAPORE – Home-grown Vedic metal band Rudra, comprising four Indian musicians, are tackling the challenges of singing in Chinese in Transplant, The Finger Players’ (TFP) new show for the Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts.

Written and directed by TFP’s artistic director Oliver Chong, 47, Transplant is on at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on Feb 23 and 24.