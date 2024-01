SINGAPORE – Ask Wutiaoren frontmen Renke, 37, and Maotao, 44, about their impressions of Singapore and they wax lyrical about Hainanese chicken rice.

But that is not the only reason the counterculture folk rockers think of Singapore as a potential “paradise” for their first South-east Asia concert. The duo, who won over the Chinese Internet in 2020 with a televised stunt on reality show The Big Band that saw them go off-script and sing in their local Haifeng language, have another reason.