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How S’porean writer Divya Maniar turned television bingeing into debut novel After Care

London-based Singaporean writer Divya Maniar’s debut novel After Care follows a reality television star suffering from burnout.

SINGAPORE – Binge-watching reality television shows for up to eight hours a day during the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporean writer Divya Maniar, 27, watched her feelings sour from benign pleasure into horror.

Why was she, like so many in lockdown, demanding emotional catharsis from real people who had nothing to do with her?